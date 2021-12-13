Green Goblin Taunts Spider-Man in New No Way Home Spot: “No Good Deed”

No good deed goes unpunished. When Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget his secret identity, the botched spell lets loose multiversal villains defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of other universes. Out for revenge are supervillains fated to die battling Spider-Man: the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). In one trailer, Spider-Man steals an enchanted box from Strange, playing a reality-bending game of keep away in an attempt to save the doomed baddies from their fate.

As the Goblin says to a distraught Peter in a new teaser for No Way Home, below: “No good deed goes unpunished.” In other words: with great power…

Nearly 20 years after Norman Osborn’s death at the end of his goblin glider in 2002’s Spider-Man, Dafoe is back — and the Green Goblin “has a case to state this time.”

“He’s trying to make his case, a philosophy of life. It’s not about some kind of abstract, mustache-twirling power grab,” Dafoe said during a villains panel with Molina and Foxx at CCXP.

When Foxx pointed out the Goblin’s grudge “seems personal” in No Way Home, Dafoe said, “The Goblin believes in a world of losers and winners. Power is all that matters.”

Returning at first with the same suit from Spider-Man 2002, Dafoe’s Osborn gets a new look: goggles, a hood, and a few new tricks.

“[The Goblin suit] looks a little different,” he said. “Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line, and they have a few more tricks up their sleeve, so it’s not an exact [replica]. There have been upgrades on the costume, I’d say.”

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.