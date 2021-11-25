Spider-Man’s Multiversal Villains Return on New No Way Home Poster

Villainous visitors from other universes return on the newest poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. His identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to magically make everyone forget his secret — everyone except Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). When the botched spell unwittingly unleashes the Multiverse and sinister supervillains defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of their home worlds, these ghosts of Spider-Man franchises past are a danger to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The reality-bending new poster revealed by Sony Pictures Releasing International centers on the Multiversal visitors Strange says are foes fated to die fighting Spider-Man. It’s the almost Sinister Six: the Green Goblin (Spider-Man‘s Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina), Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans), and Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Jamie Foxx).

See the new poster below before tickets go on sale this Spider-Monday and before Spider-Man: No Way Home swings exclusively into theaters on December 17.

According to rumored reports, co-producers Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios consulted Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi (who enters the MCU with 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and two-time Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb when bringing back the five villains crossing universes — and franchises.

“These [villain actors] were [so] very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like,” six-time Spider-Man star Holland said of his returning co-stars when premiering the new No Way Home trailer during a theatrical event earlier in November. “To meet [director] Jon [Watts], meet myself, hang out on set, and have a good time. … [Dafoe] was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with.”

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens only in theaters on December 17.