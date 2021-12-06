Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals New Look at Willem Dafoe’s Upgraded Green Goblin Costume

When Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters later this month, the feature will likely be the closest thing to a live-action Spider-Verse film fans will receive. The threequel is set to feature the return of villains from two previous film franchises while combining them with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of those villains is Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, who will reprise his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise opposite Tobey Maguire.

As it turns out, he’ll even be sporting some new duds as well. While Osborn has been seen in his classic Goblin look before thanks to Sony’s marketing efforts for the film, a new clip released at Brazil’s CCXP convention over the weekend shows off an all-new suit for the iconic Spidey villain, putting him in a hood and scarf. You can see the new costume below.

The first shot of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and it’s already meme. What a legend. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/mPRMwGwhKY — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 5, 2021

As it turns out, filmmakers behind No Way Home were so secretive, even Tom Holland didn’t know Willem Dafoe was returning into the actor physically bumped into him on set.

“It was actually a funny story of when I met Willem for the first time,” Holland recalled at a trailer premiere event for No Way Home’s second trailer. “Obviously at that time all of the villains in the film it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on and naturally you know these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like. Meet Jon (Watts, director), meet myself, hang out on set and have a good time. I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, ‘Watch out mate.’ And he took his hood off and I almost got really scared. ‘Oh sh-t, the Goblin is here.’ He was lovely, he was really wonderful. A real joy to work with.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.