Spider-Man Needs Help in Three New No Way Home Spots

“I know this is my mess, and I swear to you that I’ll fix it. But I’m gonna need some help,” says Peter Parker (Tom Holland) after letting loose five sinister supervillains in a new look at Spider-Man: No Way Home. His identity revealed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Peter wishes to make the entire world forget he’s Spider-Man — everyone except his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and best friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya). Seeking the help of the sorcerer Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man’s botched forget-me spell unleashes multiversal madness when villainous visitors from other realities enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new trio of Spider-Man spots, Peter Parker asks for help wrangling the villains defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of their homeworlds: the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Watch the TV spots in the player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reunited with Strange after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man’s magic cure to his identity crisis unwittingly causes cracks to form in the fabric of reality. Those cracks splinter further in the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, set in the aftermath of the spell putting the MCU on a collision course with the live-action Spider-Verse.

“I think if we’ve learned anything over the years, and particularly just the deal between Disney and Sony to do these movies together, that almost anything is possible if enough people believe in it and have a passion for it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ScreenRant about bringing past Spider-Man villains into the MCU fold.”Kicking off with Peter Parker’s identity being revealed at the end of Far From Home immediately set us on a course for things we’d never seen before in a Spider-Man movie. That’s the fun of making movies, is to do things people haven’t seen before, and in the MCU there are ways that lots of amazing things can happen, and that Dr. Strange would be a good conduit to that.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.