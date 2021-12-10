Green Goblin Gets an Upgrade in New Spider-Man: No Way Home Spot

The Marvel Cinematic Universe unmasks the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in the latest look at Spider-Man: No Way Home. After his death-by-glider battling the Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) of his homeworld in 2002’s Spider-Man, Norman Osborn lives on to take revenge against another wall-crawler (Tom Holland). Returning with other villainous visitors from the Raimi-verse — tentacled threat Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2‘s Alfred Molina) and the shifting Sandman (Spider-Man 3‘s Thomas Haden Church) — the Green Goblin glides into the MCU with a new hooded look and upgraded armor. See it in the TV spot above.

“[The Goblin suit] looks a little different,” Dafoe said in a No Way Home villains panel at CCXP. “Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line, and they have a few more tricks up their sleeve, so it’s not an exact [replica]. There have been upgrades on the costume, I’d say.”

Rejected by the Peter Parker of his reality, Spider-Man’s arch-maniac makes a similar proposition to MCU’s Peter after his identity is revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019’s Far From Home.

“You’re struggling to have everything you want while the world tries to make you choose,” Osborn is heard cackling in the trailer. Not only does the old villain have new tricks, but the Goblin “has a case to state this time,” teased Dafoe at CCXP. “He’s trying to make his case, a philosophy of life. It’s not about some kind of abstract, mustache-twirling power grab.”

Jamie Foxx, who is back for a second round as the electrifying Electro after he’s unplugged by another Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, pointed out the Goblin’s grudge “seems personal.”

“The Goblin believes in a world of losers and winners,” Dafoe said. “Power is all that matters.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.