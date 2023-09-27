Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Fan Spots Heartbreaking Details About Gwen Stacy’s Mom

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has an Easter egg for Gwen Stacy’s mom. On Reddit, u/Sachit77 combed through the fan-favorite animated film and discovered the sad part of Spider-Gwen’s story. Although the shoebox containing Gwen’s picture with Miles Morales was eye-catching in the theater, we all glossed over the small Happy Birthday note from her mom right there as well. It seems like Gwen’s mother passed away earlier in her life. Couple that discovery with a picture of her parents on their wedding day, and a sad picture begins to form. It just drives home how isolated she felt after the big adventure of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Yes, Officer Stacy is still alive and in Gwen’s life. But, he’s been completely consumed by his quest to “bring Spider-Woman to justice.” It’s completely clouded his judgement when it comes to Gwen. He thinks she’s been in an emotional funk because of their universe’s Peter Parker meeting his demise. When, in actuality it has more to do with Spider-Gwen feeling that distance from her friends and trying to forge some kind of bond with her father. It’s no wonder that she jumped at the first chance to get out of her universe when everything broke bad and there was a way out. Maybe, by the end of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, their family will have the chance to heal.

Beyond The Spider-Verse Is Bringing A Ton More Gwen

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ended with that wild cliffhanger and now fans don’t know how this massive story will all end. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have the story in their heads. It could involve more of Gwen Stacy. During an appearance on the Crew Call with Anthony D’Alessandro podcast, they teased some variants of Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

“Currently, yes,” Lord and Miller nodded. “Currently, yes. I would say that, yes.” The duo would go on to confirm Gwen Stacy has some alternate versions in the script. “It’s on the page,” they added. “It is… I think that that… These things evolve as they go.”

“But there’s one I’m very excited about,” Lord began before Miller chimed-in. “Yes, I know exactly the one you’re talking about. You know the one I’m thinking of, which is based on… I’m not gonna say anything. I’m not gonna say anything.”

Keeping The Focus On Miles in Spider-Verse 3

With all the wild fan-theories about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the creators are trying their best to keep things grounded on Miles Morales and his family. The creative team spoke to ComicBook.com‘s Aaron Perine about keeping the focus where it needs to be. Viewers are excited about all the multiverse possibilities. But, the real thing that drives these movies is Miles and his personal journey with his parents. As long as they do right by that, they should be in a good spot.

Co-director Justin K. Thompson explained on the red carpet, “I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he’s doing what he’s doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what. But I can tell you, I can promise you it’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be spectacular. It’s going to be fantastic. It’s going to be Spider Man.”

How Did Gwen Stacy Figure Into Spider-Verse 2?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures’ hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

