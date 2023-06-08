Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star Addresses Character Romance Speculation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in theaters over the weekend, and it's been a huge success at the box office. Moviegoers are loving the new film, which sees the return of Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) in addition to a new line-up of Spider-People as they go on a multiverse-fueled adventure that's filled with big twists and turns. One such newcomer is Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk/Hobie, who is one of the film's most important characters. There's been some speculation that Hobie and Gwen are in a romantic relationship. In the film, Gewn tells Miles that she crashes in Hobie's universe sometimes, which causes Miles to get a little jealous. According to Kaluuya, he does think Hobie and Gwen have an important relationship, but he wasn't dropping any labels.

"Gwen and Hobie, I think something was happening," Kaluuya told The Hollywood Reporter with a laugh. "She left a lot of stuff at his house. They're part of this band, and one of the reasons why Hobie was there was to have Gwen's back. He wouldn't be rolling around with the [Spider Society] otherwise, but he felt that Gwen was not well. So I don't think Gwen used Hobie for that. I think they have a genuine friendship, but how deep that goes is between Gwen and Hobie."

"Yeah, it was to have Gwen's back," Kaluuya said of his role in Spider Society. "At the end of the film, he gives a gesture to Gwen again. He just has her back, you know what I mean? Someone's gotta watch somebody, and he wants to hide how much he cares. He watches over people that are coming from the same type of place that he feels he comes from. So, him being in the Spider Society is a lot of that."

Daniel Kaluuya On Playing Spider-Punk:

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Kaluuya at the Across the Spider-Verse premiere, where the actor called landing the character "the coolest thing in the world."

"It's so cool, man," Kaluuya said in our interview, which you can check out above. "It's so cool, man. It's the coolest thing in the world, man. Like I, I'm living my dreams, bro. Like, what can I say? You know what I mean?

What Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

You can read a description of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse here: "Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters everywhere.