Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse LEGO Artist Shares Spider-Man 2099 Clip

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's amazing LEGO artist is back in the lab already with a cool Spider-Man 2099 sequence. On Twitter, Preston Mutanga, known on YouTube as LegoMe_TheOG, shared the amazing details he's working on for a Miguel O'Hara moment from the movie. It's truly wild to see a fan artist get a chance up at the big leagues and dominating like this. At just 14 years old, the student made waves with his recreation of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer in LEGO. As fans hit the theater recently, they encountered a brick Web-Slinger that they would later discover was Mutanga's handiwork. From the details in this post, he looks like he's already hard at work on whatever's next.

Recently, The New York Times published a feature on the artist and how he ended up in the biggest movie of the year so far. "We found out that it was a 14-year-old kid who made it and we were like, 'This looks incredibly sophisticated for a nonadult, nonprofessional to have made," Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller explained. "It blew us all away, including some of the best animators in the world."

realized I don't really post w.i.p's here so here's something I'm currently working on #SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/Jw4swxhFLV — LegoMe_TheOG (@FG_Artist) June 14, 2023

How Did The Young Artist End Up Working on Across the Spider-Verse

When the clips began circulating after the movie's release, everyone had to know Mutanga's story. It seems that after Lord and Miller offered a role, the family got to work. The artist's father built a new computer for him and upgraded that graphics card. Over several weeks, Mutanga animated the sequence. He began over spring break and then finished over the ensuing school nights. (He had to finish his homework first.) The talented artist got to meet with Miller on a video chat to receive feedback and tweak.

"I adored the first movie and was so hyped for the second one, so getting to work with the people who actually made this masterpiece was honestly like a dream," Mutanga shared.

More LEGO on the Way in Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is primed to be truly zany in both scope and impact among fans. There could be even more of the fan-favorite LEGO Spider-Man in the sequel. Collider spoke to co-director Joaquim Dos Santos about the possibility of things as wild as the live-action Spideys making an appearance. He made it very clear that everything is on the table.

"I mean, you saw it in the film, there was cool stuff to be seen. I think everything's on the table," Dos Santos began. "I can't give you an answer. I wouldn't dare give you an answer for fear of being, like, sniped right here on the spot, but yeah, I mean, that's the exciting thing of these films.

He added, "Look, I'm a man of a certain age, and in my mid-forties, the idea that I would be seeing a film like this, so beyond what I could imagine, even when I was a kid, it's the stuff that I would draw in school on my notebook paper, and now it's happening. So I think everything's up."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now playing in theaters after premiering on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

