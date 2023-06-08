Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's LEGO Sequence Was Animated By a Fan

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now out into the world, and even the smallest minute details of the Marvel sequel is being celebrated. The film found some genuinely interesting ways to up the ante, both in terms of aesthetics and the larger Marvel multiverse. As it turns out, one of Across the Spider-Verse's early standout sequences was brought to life by a fan who made a viral recreation of the film's first trailer. A report from The New York Times tells the story of Preston Mutanga, a 14-year-old high school student who earned praise in January for his shot-for-shot LEGO remake of the Across the Spider-Verse trailer. After the trailer caught the attention of Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film's crew asked Mutanga if he wanted to animate the film's LEGO Spider-Man sequence.

"We found out that it was a 14-year-old kid who made it and we were like, 'This looks incredibly sophisticated for a nonadult, nonprofessional to have made," Miller explained. "It blew us all away, including some of the best animators in the world."

yes, I animated a part for #AcrossTheSpiderVerse! it was honestly such an amazing journey and working with @philiplord, @chrizmillr, @CSteinberg9, and the rest of the spider-verse team was a dream come true. you guys absolutely ROCK pic.twitter.com/QnSZrcOf99 — LegoMe_TheOG (@FG_Artist) June 7, 2023

After accepting the job, Mutanga's father built him a new computer and bought him a new graphics card to help his work. Mutanga then animated the sequence over several weeks — first while on spring break, and then after completing his homework on school nights. He would then meet with Miller via video chat every other week to get feedback.

"I adored the first movie and was so hyped for the second one, so getting to work with the people who actually made this masterpiece was honestly like a dream," Mutanga revealed.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray.

The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.

