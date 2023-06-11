Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Director Teases Something Big For THAT Surprise Variant

Sony Pictures Animation has finally released the highly anticipated sequel to their award-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the reactions to it have been absolutely insane. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been doing fairly well critically and has had one of the best domestic debuts of the year at the box office. Across the Spider-Verse is filled with a bunch of major surprises, but the biggest actually happens just before the credits roll. During the final moments of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles tries to send himself back to his reality after being chased by the Spider Society, and it seems as if he succeeded. But it's later revealed that he actually went to the reality of the spider, which turned him into Spider-Man, and he ends up getting captured by an alternate version of himself who is also in that universe, The Prowler. One of the film's directors, Kemp Powers (Soul), recently had the chance to talk with Variety about the film's ending surprise, and he's teasing some major things to come.

"It was such an exciting character, it was actually hard for us to keep it a secret," Powers said of placing an alternate version of Miles in the sequel. "Oh, man, the design is so different, it's such a visual departure. And to explore how Miles might have developed if he were in a different world where he didn't have his father, he was mentored by his uncle, what kind of kid would he be? For people who see Miles G. Morales at the end, don't judge a book by it's cover. There's a lot to learn about that character. It's a very, very interesting character."

What Else Is Waiting In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

Sony Pictures Animation is teasing big things for our beloved Spider-People in the sequel. Here's a brief synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse: "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

