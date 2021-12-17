Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Reveals the Movie He's Always Wanted to Make

✖

Tom Holland is currently one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Not only is he filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he also had two new movies released this month. He's starring in the Russo Brothers' new movie, Cherry, which just became available to watch on Apple TV+. He also starred alongside Star Wars sequel alum, Daisy Ridley, in Chaos Walking. Turns out, the young actor is interested in exploring new types of roles. During a recent interview with USA Today, the actor revealed he'd like to make an Aaron Sorkin film.

"I really want to do a courtroom drama. What’s the Tom Cruise film? A Few Good Men. Aaron Sorkin, if you’re watching mate. I think that’s something I’d really enjoy doing," Holland shared.

This request comes at a good time considering Sorkin's latest film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture and a Best Original Screenplay nod for Sorkin. Here's the official synopsis for the film: "What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

As for Holland, the actor recently told Yahoo! Entertainment why stepping into his role in Cherry was so freeing.

"It’s very freeing to be able to play a character with no boundaries, there was no limit to how far we could go in bringing these characters to life," Holland shared. "When you’re making a Spider-Man movie, there is an audience that you have to cater to, and there’s only so far that you can push these characters into deeper and darker places."

"When it came to the emotional aspect of making this film, there were no easy days, there were no light days," Holland added. "Especially when we were going through the dope life portion of the film. It required Ciara [Bravo] and I to kind of push ourselves to emotional places that I didn’t really know I had in me at times." He continues, "I remember doing a few scenes and them calling, ‘Cut!’ and being like, ‘I didn’t know I had that in me.'"

