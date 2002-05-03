Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Saves the MCU from Thanos in Trippy Fan-Edit

Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) takes on Thanos (Josh Brolin) one-on-one in a viral fan-edit inserting the web-slinger into Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. In the latest edit from Matan Animation Studios — behind the "Bully Maguire" series inserting director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man into multiple films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the Star Wars and X-Men franchises — Maguire's Spider-Man saves the universe when he lobs a Green Goblin bomb at Thanos, avenging his beloved Uncle Ben.

The fan-made Spider-Man / Avengers crossover comes amid rumors Maguire is suiting up opposite Tom Holland and former Spidey actor Andrew Garfield for Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3, where the MCU's Spidey is reunited with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The sixth collaboration between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios, and the first under a newly reached deal that sees Disney putting up a quarter of the budget, the untitled Spider-Man 3 connects to Marvel's WandaVision and Raimi's MCU-set Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel chief creative officer and producer Kevin Feige confirmed the three films make a loose trilogy during last week's Disney Investor Day but did not directly address the rumors of a live-action Spider-Verse.

In recent weeks, so-far unconfirmed reports claimed Holland will be joined by Raimi trilogy stars Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Thomas Haden Church (Sandman). Those reports came after The Hollywood Reporter revealed Jamie Foxx (Electro, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man 2) would be reprising their respective roles as two of Spider-Man's most notorious supervillains.

Last August, Holland described the Spider-Man: Far From Home followup as "very special" and "something very different." The tease came after Feige promised a "Peter-focused" story in Spider-Man 3:

"It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony [Stark], out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," he told Fandango. "And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like Civil War, or aliens coming, like Infinity War or Endgame. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.