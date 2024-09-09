Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield Says Opportunities Are "Endless" for More Peter Parker Stories

Andrew Garfield has no plans to appear in a fourth Spider-Man film right now, but won't rule out the possibility of a return under the right circumstances. Speaking recently at the Toronto International Film Festival, Garfield denied rumors that he was poised to appear in a planned, fourth MCU Spider-Man movie. Still, he acknowledged that there are "kind of endless" possibilities for his take on Peter Parker, and the real obstacle to his return is more about whether they should or will make it, not whether they could.

Garfield has remained open to the idea of a return more or less since appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while fans have been demanding more of his Spider-Man. Fans have also been reappraising the existing movies, with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and its predecessor have enjoyed a bump in popularity after Garfield's crossover with the MCU.

"I think it's kind of endless, what can be done with that character," Garfield said (via IndieWire). "Not that we should; not that we will, but I think you can always find another story to tell."

That isn't too far from what he has said in the past; in the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Art Book, the actor talked about how his character was changed by the events of the MCU film.

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There's a story happening in a universe somewhere," Garfield said. "There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

The idea of a never-ending battle is a huge part of ongoing superhero comics, and the multiversal aspect of modern superheroes is nowhere more evident than in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels. In a trailer for Beyond the Spider-Verse, released after the success of No Way Home, Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men made appearances.

"I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it's like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out," Garfield said of working with Holland and Maguire. "But then also, you just become a fan and say, 'Oh my god we're all together in the suits and we're doing the pointing thing!' There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn't access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including 'Spider-Verse.' It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she'd given to this character. That was beautiful and profound...There's a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them."