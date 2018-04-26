‘SpongeBob’ Movie Gets Title, Release Date

Just a few months after reports of a delay, the next installment of SpongeBob SquarePants movies has a new name and a new release date.

ComicBook.com was in attendance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when Paramount Animation revealed that the upcoming third SpongeBob SquarePants movie will officially be called The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge and is set to open in theaters on July 22, 2020. The film will be the third in the series with The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie having been released in 2004 and its sequel, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, in 2015.

Last May development of the third feature-length SpongeBob film was announced with release anticipated in 2019. In December, however, Paramount announced that film — then being called The SpongeBob Movie — was being pushed back a year. Now it looks like things are back on track. The studio even shared a first look at the movie’s logo during their presentation at CinemaCon. You can check that out below.

SpongeBob SquarePants has emerged as a global pop culture phenomenon since the animated series first premiere don Nickelodeon in July 1999. The series is the most-watched animated program for over 14 consecutive years. Seen in over 185 countries and translated into more than 50 languages worldwide, the cartoon follows the adventures of SpongeBob, a cheerful, optimistic and earnest sea sponge — who just so happens to look more like a bright yellow kitchen sponge than a sea creature — and his various friends in the fictional underwater city of Bikini Bottom. Among those friends are SpongeBob’s best friend, a pink starfish named Patrick Star, his neighbor and co-worker octopus Squidward Tentacles, and Sandy Cheeks, a squirrel from Texas.

Both The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water were box office successes for the studio, bringing in a combined $465.3 million on a budget of $104 million between the two films.

The SpongeBob Movie: It’s A Wonderful Sponge will open in theaters July 22, 2020.

Are you excited about a third SpongeBob movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!