The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Bringing Immersive Drive-Thru Event to Los Angeles

Ahead of the release on The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on Paramount+ this March, Paramount Pictures has announced that fans of SpongeBob SquarePants and the Bikini Bottom gang in the Los Angeles area will have a unique opportunity to see the film early, and to visit SpongeBob's home. Taking place on Friday, February 26 and Sunday, February 28, a one-of-a-kind immersive drive-through experience followed by an exclusive drive-in screening of the upcoming movie will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, where multiple experiential environments with digital interactions and photo moments along the way can be experienced from inside your vehicle. Afterward they'll screan an episode of the new Paramount+ Original Series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years followed by The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Advance tickets are required for entry and can be purchased HERE. Multiple time slots are available across the three days will all ticket proceeds going to benefit Heal The Bay. Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. They use science, education, community action and advocacy to fulfill their mission. For those that can't make it, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and the first six episodes of Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years will be available for streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 4.

Official descriptions for both series along with official key art can be found below

(Photo: Viacom/CBS)

"In the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship."

(Photo: Viacom/CBS)

"From Nickelodeon, KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS is the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. The CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral."