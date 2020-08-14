SpongeBob The Movie and Kamp Koral Premiering on Paramount+

SpongeBob fans have a lot to look forward to in March, especially if they have Paramount+ (the formerly named CBS All Access). ViacomCBS announced today that both The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and the new Paramount+ original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years will premiere on the service on Thursday, March 4th. That's also the same day that CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+, and it's the perfect way to celebrate the occasion. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will also be released for Premium Video-On-Demand the same day courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment and will be available on VOD platforms for $19.99.

As for Kamp Koral, the first six episodes will be available for streaming on March 4th exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers, and the rest of the season's 13 episodes will roll out at a later date.

(Photo: Viacom/CBS)

Even better is the fact that we got a new trailer for The SpongeBob Movie, which shows when SpongeBob first met Gary. Things take a dramatic turn though when Gary is kidnapped, and it's up to SpongeBob and the crew to get him back. Crazily enough the trailer also features guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Danny Trejo, and yes, Keanu Reeves, who is a head in a tumbleweed and yes that sentence is real.

You can check out the trailer in the video above and the official descriptions for both The SpongeBob Movie and Kamp Koral below.

(Photo: Viacom/CBS)

"In the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event, THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick, and the Bikini Bottom gang star in their most epic adventure movie yet! When SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary goes missing, a path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City. On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship."

"From Nickelodeon, KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS is the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. The CG-animated prequel series follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral."

Both The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years will be available on Paramount+ starting on March 4th.