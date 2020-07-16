SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge On The Run Fans Upset About Netflix International Release

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is headed to Netflix in International markets and fans in the United States are a little confused. For those unaware, Paramount and Nickelodeon announced that the latest SpongeBob film would be headed to Netflix inmost territory but China and the United States this year. This all comes after the company had announced that Sponge on the Run had been pushed back to 2021 in America. 2021 is still months away, and such a gap would invite some very desperate fans to cross the waters in ways to watch the movie with their families. But, the distributor thinks that the fanbase will be able to wait a while to see the stunningly animated feature. COVID-19 has turned the entertainment industry upside down this year, and Spongebob was just one of the many films that got pushed back, but unlike some other high-profile releases, animated movies are getting a long hard look at the on-demand treatment.

SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run will be released on Netflix internationally. https://t.co/4HRyZDCDgw pic.twitter.com/5BWY7NJLJU — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 16, 2020

“We are thrilled to have The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS’ biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS,” Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS and president and CEO of ViacomCBS Digital told the media last month. “This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible.”

“We’re incredibly happy to give kids and families a much-deserved lift in any way we can, and the PVOD release of the new SpongeBob theatrical and putting all seasons of the TV series on CBS All Access are two of the best ways I can think of to get immersed in the optimism and joy that this terrific character represents,” added Ramsey Naito, executive VP of Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development.

Would you like to have the Spongebob Movie at the same time as everyone else? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below: