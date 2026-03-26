Star Fox’s Fox McCloud Officially Joins Super Mario Galaxy Movie With First Look Revealed, 11 Years After Cancelled TV Show

33 years after his video game debut, Star Fox‘s Fox McCloud is finally making his first movie appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. It completes a long adaptation journey for the classic Nintendo character, who originated in the 1993 game as the leader of the eponymous team and multiple follow-ups. His introduction in the movie comes more than a decade after plans for a TV show centered on him were scrapped.

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, despite its specific title, incorporates other elements of the franchise and characters from different games, and that now officially includes Fox McCloud (though no voice actor has been revealed as yet). On the movie’s official X page, they shared the first look poster of the character, which you can check out below (and he looks every bit as cool as you’d expect):

Image via Universal

Fox McCloud Makes Perfect Sense For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (& Could Lead To Something Bigger)

The arrival of Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie comes 11 years after a Star Fox TV show was reportedly in the works at CollegeHumor. Back in 2021, Adam Conover told The Serf Times [h/t Nintendo Life] that they were working with Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto on a claymation Star Fox series, in a style evocative of Wes Anderson’s The Fantastic Mr. Fox. However, Conover claimed that, after plans for a Legend of Zelda series leaked, Nintendo cancelled all other series plans.

Fox McCloud’s journey beyond video games may have been delayed, but his introduction in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie makes a lot of sense. The film is, the title suggests, taking things to an intergalactic level. And if it’s going to space, then why not bring in the character from Star Fox? It seems like a rather perfect fit, and a long-deserved movie appearance. It’s also been 10 years since the last Star Fox video game, so it’s a great opportunity to see McCloud back in action.

What will be interesting is to see just where this leads, and if it’s merely a fun cameo or a sign of something bigger. Fox McCloud has featured in multiple Super Smash Bros. video games, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has already confirmed some other Nintendo characters, such as R.O.B. and Pikmin. Again, it could simply be that the sequel is filling its world with fun cameos and nods for fans, but Nintendo building to a bigger crossover movie, and perhaps even a Smash Bros. adaptation, wouldn’t be a huge surprise at this stage, and Fox might be a step towards it.