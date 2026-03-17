The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Officially Confirms Nintendo Crossover Is Happening on the Big Screen

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is just a few weeks away, and after the billion-dollar success of the first film, fans have high expectations for the sequel. So far the film has already confirmed major new characters that will appear in the film, and teased some deep-cut appearances from the larger Mario lore. Rumors and scuttlebutt have popped up online in recent weeks about a potential crossover in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with many fans convinced that Fox McCloud from the Star Fox games would appear in the film. Given the intergalactic stakes of the sequel, it makes a little bit of sense, but now the crossover has been confirmed.

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A new teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has made its way online with some major surprises. Clocking in at just ten seconds long, the video features a boatload of Mario characters up close and personal to give fans a quick look at how they’ll appear in the film, including reveals of more obscure Mario characters that will show up. Buried within it though, appearing for literally just a few frames in the entire video, is the reveal of a Nintendo crossover in the film, with confirmation that both R.O.B. and the tiny Pikmin are set to appear in the film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Confirms Nintendo Crossover With Franchise No One Expected

So, yes, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has officially confirmed that a Nintendo crossover will happen on the big screen, just not the one that the rumor mill had fans convinced was going to happen (at least, not yet). It’s worth noting that the appearance of both R.O.B. and the Pikmin in this video, whil confirming they’ll appear in the film, is far from a confirmation of how much screen time they will have in the movie. Since the two frames with these characters appear alongside other Mario villains that may be stuck in the background of major shots, it stands to reason that the same will happen with these characters.

They're ready for their close up. Don't miss The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, only in theaters April 1. pic.twitter.com/IDaOyBzfvJ — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) March 17, 2026

That said, the inclusion of R.O.B. and the Pikmin in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will almost certainly have Nintendo fans jumping to one conclusion: Are the animated Mario movies building toward a bigger animated Nintendo universe? One that perhaps brings Super Smash Bros. to the big screen? It’s worth noting that even though R.O.B. began as an accessory for the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1985, he has since become a bigger Nintendo character, including filling a roster spot in multiple Super Smash Bros. games and even in Mario Kart DS. The Pikmin, on the other hand, are tiny plant-like beings that follow Captain Olimar around in those games, whose inclusion would be easy to add, given the galactic scope of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but it’s also worth noting that they also appear in the Super Smash Bros. games.

Despite no real evidence that this is the plan for what comes after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the clues are all there for fan theories to develop around them. Nintendo fans have been eager to see their favorite characters in proper movies for years, and the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already spurred the development of a live-action The Legend of Zelda film. To that end, a Super Smash Bros. movie no longer seems that far-fetched.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie debuts on April 1st.