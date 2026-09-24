Star Wars: A New Hope Getting New Release That Puts Fans in Iconic Scenes & Everyone Is Confused

In the last few years, Star Wars has had surprisingly few major announcements. In fact, currently, there are really only three main projects officially in the works and well underway: Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars: Starfighter, hitting theaters next May; Ahsoka season 2, dropping on Disney+ in January; and Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord season 2, which doesn’t currently have a release date but is confirmed to be coming. There have, therefore, been multiple heavily rumored announcements coming, from the theory that Star Wars was working on a Darth Vader movie (which Hayden Christensen sadly just recently shut down) to ongoing conversations about whether Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 will happen, with Ewan McGregor himself enthusiastically supporting the idea, although there seems to be no concrete movement on that.

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Few, if any, were expecting Star Wars’ brand-new announcement, though. As Star Wars just posted on its official X account, there will be a re-release of A New Hope, this one as an immersive VR experience. Specifically, Star Wars shared, “Step into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: A New Hope in Disney Immersive Cinema by @ILMVFX, in development for Meta VR Glasses. Built as a hub for VR enhanced versions of feature films, the experience combines traditional cinematic storytelling with immersive environmental effects.” Although this is no doubt the first of many Star Wars movies to follow suit, the news has clearly shocked Star Wars fans, who are confused about how this will work (and perhaps about why this is happening).

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: A New Hope in Disney Immersive Cinema by @ILMVFX, in development for Meta VR Glasses. Built as a hub for VR enhanced versions of feature films, the experience combines traditional cinematic storytelling with immersive environmental… pic.twitter.com/L1mDZLdSXI — Star Wars (@starwars) September 24, 2026

What Will This VR Version of A New Hope Entail?

The idea of hopping into a Star Wars movie is an exciting one, but what does that actually look like? According to Industrial Light & Magic, “The movie itself remains unchanged and the centerpiece of the experience. In key scenes, elements of the story can expand into the viewer’s surroundings, using ILM’s enhanced cinema technology to create a greater sense of presence and deepen the emotional connection to the film.” Unfortunately for fans, that sounds like a much more subdued change than what some were hoping for. In response to Star Wars’ X post about the announcement, for example, one commenter wrote, “Sooo you’re saying this is my chance to be in a Star Wars movie,” and another said, “WAIT AM I READING THIS RIGHT??? ILL BE LIKE IN THE SCENES?!?!?!?”

Sadly, the reality of what ILM is describing may therefore be a letdown for fans, which raises the subsequent question about why Disney would make this move. Already, the post is getting some backlash (as can, unfortunately, be expected with pretty much any Star Wars post at this point), but the criticism so far primarily seems to be about recreating previous works rather than creating something new. This does appear to be an ongoing problem with the galaxy far, far away, which has struggled to get new projects (like The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Acolyte, and myriad others) off the ground. Perhaps a VR version of A New Hope is the answer, but many fans seem unconvinced.