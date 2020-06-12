Star Wars: Mark Hamill Confirms This A New Hope Line Was Unscripted and His Idea

✖

Mark Hamill continues to be the best source on Twitter for Star Wars throwbacks, stories, and fun anecdotes about the original trilogy. From detailing how he wanted his character, Luke Skywalker, to turn to the dark side to sharing details about famous movie moments, Hamill never lets us down when it comes to Star Wars content. The actor often addresses fan questions and movie rumors online, and yesterday was no exception. Twitter user @CharlestonBrian shared an image that said the following: "Luke's line in A New Hope, 'I can't see a thing in this helmet,' was not scripted. Mark Hamill said this to Harrison Ford when he thought the cameras had stopped rolling. They, however, decided to leave it in." Here's what Hamill had to say when asked if the story was true...

"It was not scripted, but I said it when I knew the cameras were rolling. I knew it didn't matter because I had the helmet on & no one could see my face anyway. Everyone liked it, so George let me keep the line in subsequent takes. #TrueStory," Hamill clarified. You can check out the tweet below:

While speaking with the Associated Press last year, Hamill did reveal that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would likely his final appearance in Star Wars.

"I sure hope so," he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. "Well, because… I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost."

Earlier this year, Hamill celebrated the 44th anniversary of the day production began on the original Star Wars film. “1st day was in Tunisia, North Africa. Only cast there was Alec Guinness, Kenny Baker & Tony Daniels. Wouldn't meet Carrison & Harrie until we returned to UK. My 1st shot was me emerging from my home towards the Jawa droid sale- I had high hopes it would be a good movie. #TrueStory,” Hamill shared. You can check out more details here.

All nine movies in the Skywalker Saga are currently available to stream on Disney+.

