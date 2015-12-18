Star Wars Actor Sings Chewbacca Jingle Bells

✖

There may not be a new Star Wars movie hitting theaters this Christmas season, but one of the franchise's stars is doing his best to bring holiday cheer to fans anyway. Joonas Suotamo, who took over for Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca, has established himself as one of the brightest and warmest stars in the galaxy far, far away. Fans adore the actor and the passion he brings to the Star Wars universe, so it makes sense to see him online spreading cheer in a way that only he could.

On Christmas Eve, Suotamo posted a video to his Twitter account, which features a rendition of "Jingle Bells," sung by Chewbacca himself. It's as silly and enjoyable as it sounds. Take a look!

I recorded a special #Chewbacca holiday message for all of you! pic.twitter.com/u1LaCN9Cf9 — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) December 24, 2020

"Hey, what's up everybody? It's Joonas here," Suotamo says in the video. "I just wanted to take a moment to wish everyone a fantastic Christmas, and happy holidays, and the best new year in 2021. May it be even better than we anticipate, because this year has been, let's just say trying for all of us. It's going to be great, I know it. Also, I wanted to sing you guys a song to celebrate the Christmas spirit."

After singing the Wookie-inspired rendition of "Jingle Bells," Suotamo goes on to joke that the tune is a favorite on the planet of Kashyyyk, and that Wookies tend to play it one too many times during the holiday season.

"I hope you enjoyed the Chewbacca Jingle Bells," he adds. "It is actually a favorite on Kashyyyk. It's played on every radio station, a little bit too much, I'd say. Maybe this Christmas they'll sing other tunes as well. Thank you guys so much, may the Force be with you. All the best to your holidays at home and I'll see you very soon."

