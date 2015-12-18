Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Leaving Franchise Behind Felt Like Grieving

✖

Daisy Ridley was a relative newcomer to the world of Hollywood when she took on the role of Rey for the Star Wars sequel trilogy, so when the time came to leave the franchise behind, the actress recalled how she felt at a loss for how to move forward, detailing that the process felt like she was grieving the end of Rey's journey. Of course, the fact that the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was shortly followed by a worldwide pandemic and quarantine likely only heightened that sense of grieving, as the actress expressed how she had to get used to no longer having a new Star Wars film to look forward to on the horizon.

“I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do now?’” Ridley shared with Who What Wear when discussing the end of her time in the galaxy far, far away. “I guess it was sort of like grieving. These relationships and this amount of time had come to an end. It really felt like I was letting go of something emotionally,”

She also noted how there was an adjustment period when getting acclimated to the "massive quiet" of being in her own home without being surrounded by others on a massive production.

This echoes remarks she made earlier this month about her emotionally breaking down when she wrapped filming on The Rise of Skywalker, once again noting that it felt like she was grieving, though understood she was merely saying goodbye to a fictional character.

"When we wrapped [The Rise of Skywalker] I wept all day," Ridley detailed to People Magazine. "I felt like I was going to pop a vein because I was crying so much… Obviously not to say that it was like grieving, but it was grieving something. I'll always have it, and we're all bonded by this incredible thing."

Despite this feeling of loss, we shouldn't expect to see Ridley return to the series anytime soon, as she has also previously detailed how fulfilling the end of Rey's journey felt.

"I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX," Ridley shared with IGN last November. "I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]."

Stay tuned for details on Ridley's possible future with the Star Wars franchise.

What do you think of the actress' reaction? Would you like to see a Rey Disney+ series? Let us know down in the comments!