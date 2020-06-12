Star Wars: Image of Wicket Without Fur Is Horrifying

✖

Star Wars creature designer Jake Lunt Davies has pulled back the curtain on some of the most adorable creatures from that galaxy far, far away, but not everyone will like what they see. Though many have fond feelings of the Ewoks from Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, they've been frequently meme'd to death in recent years with Star Wars Battlefront 2 even including a horror-themed mini-game featuring the Endor natives. In a new post on Instagram, Davies made them even more sinister looking, sharing what the Ewok suits look like without any of their fur. Avert your eyes or see for yourself below.

As fans know, Warwick Davis reprised his role of Wicked the Ewok in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, appearing once again as the character he first portrayed when he was just 11-years-old. Though mostly a cameo in the final moments of the movie, the film did reveal that Wicket is now Chief of his Ewok village and has a son Pommet, played by Warwick Davis' actual son Harrison.

Jake Lunt Davies previously worked on all five of the Star Wars movies produced by Lucasfilm since their acquisition by The Walt Disney Company, contributing creature and droid designs for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Rise of Skywalker. Across his years spent in the franchise, Davies contributed designs for The Porgs, The Caretakers, Rey's speeder on Jakku, the Happabore, the Rathtars, and perhaps the most popular new beast for the franchise, BB-8.

"BB-8 was the sum of a lot of peoples input," Davies previously told StarWarsInterviews.com. "From the initial sketch by JJ, through Christian Alzman's development and my final design. And even that was born out of the development of the puppet under Neal Scanlan’s supervision....As far as the details go, I don’t think I was trying to add any of my personal touches to the design. I was very focused on trying to make BB-8 feel as Star Wars as possible, that he would feel like a believable progression of an astromech droid design."

He continued, "When I came on board he had a much more anthropomorphic face, with two eye lenses and the suggestion of a mouth. I pushed to lose the mouth and make the lens arrangement more asymmetric, with a focus to being mainly on the single eye. Christian had already set the tone for the use of orange colour accents on the head and I continued to carry this over into the body with the rings on each panel, designing individual arrangements of tech within each one. All in all I feel the final design of BB-8 succeeds in fitting completely with the Star Wars aesthetic."

