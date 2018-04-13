New Star Wars Battlefront 2 Event Brings in the Ewoks, Night of Endor

Bring in the Ewoks! A new game mode is on its way to Star Wars Battlefront II and it thrusts players into the thick of the battle between Ewoks and Stormtroppers while returning to the forest moon of Endor. The latest experience is called Ewok Hunt and it’s coming next week!

According to Electronic Arts:

“Whether you begin as an Ewok defending your homeland and stalking your Imperial enemy, or as a stormtrooper fighting to escape the ambush, players can fight through the night for control of Endor in the all-new Ewok Hunt mode.



In Ewok Hunt, you start as an Ewok or in a group of stormtroopers. The ambush begins as Ewoks attack unsuspecting stormtroopers, using spears, Wisties, and other skills to take down their opponents. Each stormtrooper defeated spawns as another Ewok, multiplying until the Empire’s forces have been completely eliminated, and the Ewok celebration can begin. However, the stormtroopers’ superior training and firepower are more than a match for the Ewoks. Armed with a cadre of weapons as well as flashlights to pierce the darkness, players must hold back the Ewok’s ambush if they have a hope of surviving until an extraction team can arrive.”

Crystals are also making their way back into the game after the controversy surrounding Star Wars and microtransactions. Luckily, EA seemed to have learned from the entire diabacle and are keeping them strictly cosmetic meaning they won’t hinder the gameplay at all. They’ll just make you feel pretty:

“Also as part of this month’s release, Crystals will return to Star Wars Battlefront II as one of the ways for fans to unlock Appearances, including Endor Leia and Endor Han. Real-world currency can only be used to purchase Crystals, which are only redeemable for Appearances (learn more about Crystals in our FAQ). Credits are earned through in-game activity and can be redeemed for Appearances, as well.”

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. Which side are you on? Are you team Ewok or team Stormtrooper? Sound off with all of your Star Wars thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!