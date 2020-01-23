Star Wars: Warwick Davis Reveals Wicket the Ewok Had a Child in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last month and saw the return of many fan-favorite characters from the original trilogy. One familiar face you may have missed was Warwick Davis, who first appeared in the franchise as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi back in 1983. Towards the end of the new film, multiple planets are seen celebrating the Resistance’s victory over the First Order, including Wicket on the moon of Endor. Davis first played the beloved Ewok when he was only 11 years old, and he recently spoke to Inverse about returning to the role once again. In fact, he shared that his character now has a child after being asked, “What do you think Wicket has been up to in between Return of the Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker?”

“I don’t know what’s been going on. It’s tricky. Has life been good for Ewoks or not? I’d like to think that their victory left them feeling pretty good about themselves,” Davis shared. “I mean, Wicket’s had a child — that other Ewok you see in Rise of Skywalker is his son, and indeed my son in reality who is inside that costume. So he didn’t look like he suffered too much. He’s got a family and stuff. But yeah, I gave it a bit of thought, but I didn’t need to dig too deep, because I didn’t need to be too informed for what we ended up doing in the movie.”

Davis has appeared in multiple Star Wars films as various characters since his original appearance, and he shared that the other character he’d like to play again is Weazel from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“Another character I’d love to bring back would be more Weazel,” Davis explained. “I think he deserves a little bit more. The experience I had on Solo was so fantastic anyway, but I think there’s sort of an intrigue to that character. I’d like to know what he got up to between Phantom Menace and Solo. Why did he take the path he took? Will it be something a novelist will come up with or will it be something we see in TV or a movie?”

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.