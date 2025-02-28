Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Gets First Official Details

We now have some idea of what to expect from Shawn Levy’s new Star Wars movie, starring Ryan Gosling. The Star Wars universe is absolutely and unbelievably massive, stretching centuries with numerous iconic characters across galaxies. There’s infinite stories to be told in that world thanks to the rich lore that the likes of George Lucas have infused into it. We have gotten numerous video games, TV shows, and books that cover just some of the exciting stories around the galaxy far, far away, but only in the last ten years have we started getting feature films that explore other parts of the Star Wars universe.

To date, there are only two non-mainline Star Wars films, but more are on the way with The Mandalorian and Grogu and other movies that will serve as non-episodic releases. One project that has been in the cards for a while now is a new standalone Star Wars movie from Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy. As of right now, there’s not a ton of details on the project, but it’s expected to possibly begin filming as soon as this year. This is a bit of a surprising development as there have been other Star Wars movies in development for much longer that seemed like more logical priorities, but Levy may get to take his crack at Star Wars much sooner than them.

Shawn Levy’s Star Wars Movie Starring Ryan Gosling Will Take Place After Rise of Skywalker

Shawn Levy has reportedly cast Blade Runner 2049 actor Ryan Gosling for his Star Wars movie, making him a great pick for a Jedi, a bounty hunter, or anything in between. He’s a pretty versatile actor and it will be great to see him in the Star Wars universe, but fans want to know a bit more. Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy shed a bit more light on things in a new interview. For starters, it will be set just a handful of years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and while it’ll mainly focus on fresh faces, there’s room for sequel characters to pop up as well.

“It’s all post [the first] nine,” said Kennedy. “Shawn’s is a standalone Star Wars story that’ll take place post 9, maybe five or six years out. And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we’re dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic. We have other development going on in that space as well. So that’s the space that we’re pretty much focused on right at the moment, because obviously with Mandalorian we have a pretty good sense of where that’s going. And with this, it’s all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters.”

Daisy Ridley’s Rey is already confirmed to be returning to Star Wars with her own movie set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. While the likes of Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and John Boyega are a bit more up in the air with potential returns, it would make sense for Rey to pop up alongside Ryan Gosling’s character in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie. As of right now, we have no idea when the film might release, but if it begins shooting this year, there’s a chance it could release by summer 2027. Either way, it should be pretty exciting whenever it does release.

Additionally, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the next Star Wars trilogy is in development as well. Simon Kinberg is developing the trilogy which will continue the core Star Wars saga. As for when we could see those, it’s even more up in the air. Regardless, a lot of big, exciting projects are in the works at Star Wars and Kathleen Kennedy has dispelled rumors that she’s going anywhere anytime soon.