Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie Gets Promising Update (But When Will It Start Filming?)

Ryan Gosling might soon trade his “Kenergy” for Force energy as fresh developments emerge about his venture into the galaxy far, far away. The much-anticipated Star Wars project helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy continues to progress behind the scenes, according to recent statements from screenwriter Jonathan Tropper. While concrete details about production timelines remain shrouded in secrecy worthy of the Jedi archives, this latest update suggests the creative team remains committed to bringing this post-Skywalker Saga adventure to life. The film, initially announced back in 2022, will reportedly unfold approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and introduce audiences to a fresh cast of characters headlined by Gosling, marking a potentially significant new chapter in Disney’s handling of the beloved franchise following its theatrical hiatus since 2019.

Tropper, who previously collaborated with Levy on The Adam Project, expressed genuine enthusiasm when discussing the project with Collider.

“That gig is something I’ve dreamed about my whole life. We’re still working on it. For various reasons, I can’t say anything about it. But we’re working on it,” the writer revealed.

This Star Wars venture benefits from Levy’s growing sci-fi credentials, which include not only The Adam Project, but also significant directing work on Stranger Things. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has reportedly encouraged Levy to incorporate his signature storytelling style while honoring the franchise’s established themes.

The current release roadmap positions Levy’s film as the second in Lucasfilm’s theatrical comeback strategy. The Mandalorian & Grogu stands as the first scheduled theatrical release on May 22, 2026, featuring Pedro Pascal alongside recently announced co-stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

Industry speculation suggests Gosling’s Star Wars adventure might claim the December 17, 2027 release slot, though no official confirmation exists. This timeline would place it ahead of other announced projects, including James Mangold’s “Dawn of the Jedi” and Daisy Ridley’s “New Jedi Order” film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

For Star Wars fans, the continued development of the script signals positive momentum despite the project’s lengthy gestation period. With Levy fresh off his Marvel success and Gosling’s star power at an all-time high, expectations continue to build for this next cinematic journey through the stars.

Further updates may emerge during April’s Star Wars Celebration event in Japan, where Lucasfilm traditionally unveils new details about upcoming projects.

The partnership between Gosling and Levy represents a fascinating convergence of talent that could potentially reinvigorate the franchise. Gosling’s versatility as an actor—demonstrated through roles ranging from the romantic lead in The Notebook to the stoic protagonist in Drive to his recent crowd-pleasing turn in Barbie—suggests he could bring compelling depth to this mysterious new Star Wars character. Meanwhile, Levy’s proven ability to balance action spectacle with genuine emotional stakes, as seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, positions him well to navigate the expectations of the passionate Star Wars fanbase.

Questions remain about whether this new storyline will incorporate any legacy characters from the sequel trilogy, as Kennedy’s comments have hinted at possibilities for connections despite focusing on new characters. The five-year time jump creates interesting narrative potential, allowing the galaxy to evolve from the aftermath of Emperor Palpatine‘s final defeat without completely abandoning the established timeline. Whatever direction the story takes, the continued involvement of high-caliber talent suggests Lucasfilm is investing significantly in this particular project’s development.