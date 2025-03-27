Resident Evil Reboot Reportedly Targets Mikey Madison for Lead Role

Anora may be heading to Raccoon City. Academy Award-winning actress Mikey Madison has reportedly been offered a role in Zach Cregger’s upcoming Resident Evil reboot movie, which is set to begin production later this year. This comes after recent news about Weapons actor Austin Abrams being eyed for a leading role in the horror franchise. The Resident Evil series has been a staple for gamers across the world, as the Capcom franchise continues to bring new titles, spin-offs, and remakes of its older installments. Madison has made quite the splash in the Hollywood recently with her performances in Scream 5, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Anora, for which she received critical acclaim as the titular role.

At the moment, no news has been released regarding which character from the series she will portray. But two good guesses are Jill Valentine or Claire Redfield, who are major characters in the first few games. According to World of Reel, Madison has been offered the lead female role in Cregger’s Resident Evil movie, which will likely have Abrams as her co-star. The plot is set to be about a hapless courier who gets caught in the middle of an outbreak on his way to a remote hospital. It hasn’t been confirmed if she will be playing a role of a character in the series, given the potential departure from the series.

Madison is no stranger to horror, as she has brought some incredible performances to her roles in Scream 5 as Ghostface. With the actress currently looking for her next project after her Academy Award win, for which Anora won five Oscars, this could be a prime opportunity for the 26-year-old actress to get a chance to showcase her horror and action skills within a large-scale production.