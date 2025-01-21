Ryan Gosling in Talks for New Star Wars Movie (And Filming Could Start Soon!)

Ryan Gosling could be joining the galaxy far, far away, as the actor is in talks to headline director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gosling is “in negotiations” for the lead role, but details about the character he would play are being kept under wraps. Story details are also unknown, though The Hollywood Reporter notes it is a “standalone movie” that is not part of the Skywalker Saga. If Gosling officially signs on, the expectation is his casting will help fast-track Levy’s Star Wars movie. It could be ready to begin production by early as this fall, assuming everything stays on track.

Levy entered talks to helm a Star Wars film back in 2022, however, the project was never added to Disney’s official release schedule. Over the past couple of years, it was unknown how far along in development the movie was. In fact, Levy had been working on a different movie; following the $1 billion success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the director was planning to collaborate with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the comedy Boy Band, which Reynolds is currently writing. Gosling joining the Star Wars movie means it becomes the top priority for Levy moving forward.

Back in December, Levy provided a brief update on his Star Wars movie, sharing that he was working with screenwriter Jonathan Topper. In the past, the filmmaker has expressed his desire for any Star Wars project he makes to be standalone. One of his goals is to make sure he doesn’t have to “serve another movie” or make a Star Wars film “that is redundant to others.”

Signing on for a Star Wars movie would mark a change of pace for Gosling. While he’s done his fair share of genre fare (most notably sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049), he hasn’t dipped into any of the typical Hollywood franchises yet — despite frequently being rumored for a variety of high-profile roles. That doesn’t stem from a lack of interest on Gosling’s part; he has expressed a desire to play Marvel’s Ghost Rider.

Snagging Gosling, a three-time Oscar nominee, would be a major boon for Lucasfilm. In the time since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the studio has struggled mightily to put together a new film slate. Several reported projects have stalled in various stages of development, including the Rey/New Jedi Order movie, which lost writer Steven Knight in October 2024. Having an A-lister like Gosling onboard would help generate enthusiasm for Star Wars’ movie future, which is very cloudy after 2026’s The Mandalorian & Grogu. He is a beloved talent with the range to play a number of classic Star Wars archetypes.

Levy’s film gaining traction could provide a clue as to the direction Lucasfilm will go regarding Star Wars movie development. It’s been said the studio is considering “several movies” centered around Rey, which would essentially be some kind of continuation of the Skywalker Saga. Of course, one of those projects could still come to fruition, but that’s proven to be a hurdle difficult to clear. Perhaps Lucasfilm has decided the better course of action would be to pursue standalone works, which could be more appealing to in-demand talent like Gosling. It will be interesting to see how Levy’s movie and the future of Star Wars shapes up from here. If Levy’s film starts filming soon, more news is surely right around the corner.