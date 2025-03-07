Resident Evil Movie from Barbarian Director Gets a Release Date

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil has a release date and it’s coming fairly soon. Resident Evil is one of the most beloved video game franchises out there and has had a stranglehold on the horror genre for the last couple of decades. It has gone through a number of evolutions and reinventions, but has managed to remain incredibly popular. Its success has also made it a prime suspect for an adaptation. Of course, Resident Evil has already had a number of adaptations over the years. W. S. Anderson helmed a handful of Resident Evil films that were commercially successful, but a mixed bag critically. There’s also been TV shows, animated films, and even a more game-accurate film, but it didn’t succeed as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of that said, a new Resident Evil movie is in the works from Barbarian director Zach Cregger. Cregger made his horror debut with the AirBnB movie back in 2022, wowing fans and critics alike with a dark and original story filled with scares. The writer/director has been working on a new star-studded film called Weapons which is reportedly testing well with audiences ahead of its early 2026 release, but it won’t be the only movie Cregger releases next year.

resident evil 4

Deadline has confirmed that Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie is slated to release in theaters on September 18th, 2026. Sony will be releasing Resident Evil with PlayStation Productions, its video game adaptation production company, helping produce the film. Not much is known about the movie at the moment, but it is expected to go back to the roots of the games and stay as faithful to the iconic Capcom franchise as possible. Cregger told Deadline that he’s a “rabid fan” of the franchise and believes it’s a “true honor” to be trusted with adapting the series.

Cregger will direct Resident Evil based on a script that he co-wrote with Shay Hatten, one of the writers on John Wick 3, 4, and the Ana de Armas spin-off, Ballerina. With a fall release date in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if Resident Evil begins filming by the end of this summer or very early fall. By that same token, it’s likely casting news isn’t far behind. While we have no idea what Cregger’s take is, it wouldn’t be surprising if he focuses on adapting the first two games which would allow the likes of Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, and other Resident Evil icons to join the fray. With such a talented director and big studio backing the project, we may get some big names in these legendary roles.