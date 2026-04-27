Star Wars Officially Ends a Major Mandalorian & Grogu Criticism in One Line

Mando and Grogu are finally getting their big-screen debut, a fact that has been as hotly debated as it has been anticipated. The biggest skepticism, though, seems to be the feeling that the duo’s feature film will be nothing more than another bounty-of-the-week episode, this time stretched to fill two hours and leave audiences with nothing more than a long episode of The Mandalorian, rather than a story fit for theaters.

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But as more footage, trailers, teasers, and rumors come out in the lead up to the film’s release, it seems safe to say that that won’t be the case, and that the events of The Mandalorian & Grogu are setting up something much bigger—the events that lead to a potential Galactic-scale war. In a tweet from Disney featuring the film’s trailer, a very interesting tagline was included: “On May 22, one mission will change the galaxy.” And for fans with a more in-depth understanding of the timeline and the series that will follow the movie, it’s easier to surmise what this may refer to.

Do Mando and Grogu Fail to Save the Galaxy?

On May 22, one mission will change the galaxy.



Tickets are on sale now to see Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu only in theaters and IMAX. https://t.co/oO5Cz6UMdF pic.twitter.com/MnYxc9aaZc — Star Wars (@starwars) April 25, 2026

It’s looking more and more like that may just be the case, considering everything fans have learned from the trailers and promotional material, as well as those with a working knowledge of the live-action Ahsoka, of which the second season will be set after the events of the movie and features fleet battles between Thrawn and Ahsoka—a clear sign that our favorite bounty hunters might not have been successful in whatever their goals were. Couple that with the information audiences have been given about Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) attempting to prevent an all-out war between the New Republic and the Imperial Remnant, and it seems more and more likely that we won’t be stuck with simply a very long episode of The Mandalorian, but something much more fraught.

The official overview of the films feels promising, despite some fans’ sentiment that the movie will follow the show’s downward trajectory in terms of sentiment. It reads: “The evil Empire has fallen, but Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they enlist the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

Are you looking forward to The Mandalorian & Grogu? Is there a moment that you’re hoping to see on the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.