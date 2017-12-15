Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Thanks Fans for Support on Film's Anniversary

✖

Star Wars: The Last Jedi landed in theaters three years ago today, which means it's been three years of fans arguing about the film's strengths and shortcomings, though writer/director Rian Johnson took to Twitter to remind the fans how much he appreciates all of their support over the years, while also sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the endeavor. Unfortunately, Johnson taking to Twitter to thank fans comes with a somewhat bittersweet tone, as last week Lucasfilm made announcements about a number of Star Wars projects, but failed to offer any input on when, or if, Johnson would still develop the trilogy of films he was announced to be making back in 2017.

"I’ve said it before and I ain’t done saying it, Star Wars fans are the BEST," Johnson shared on Twitter. "Thanks for sharing all the kind thoughts today, can’t believe it’s been 3 years. Love you guys."

I’ve said it before and I ain’t done saying it, Star Wars fans are the BEST. Thanks for sharing all the kind thoughts today, can’t believe it’s been 3 years. Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/OhA2Q5G3Q2 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 15, 2020

The behind-the-scenes photos featured Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, and a number of the film's droids and creatures.

Prior to the debut of The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm confirmed that Johnson would develop a trilogy of films that weren't connected to the Skywalker Saga, the first of which Johnson would also direct. In the years since this announcement, neither Johnson nor Lucasfilm have offered any updates on when they could happen, though neither have said that the projects would be scrapped entirely.

Last week's Investor Day from The Walt Disney Company revealed that Patty Jenkins would be directing Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which has a December 22, 2023 release date, while also noting that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi would also helm a film, though it didn't earn a release date. Other than Rogue Squadron's release date, Disney currently has release dates secured in December of 2025 and December of 2027, leaving fans to speculate which films could secure which release dates.

What does seem clear is that, based on mixed reactions to The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the studio wants to hedge their bets and make sure that, whatever films they do release, they can be confident in their successes.

