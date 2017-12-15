Star Wars: Yoda Actor Calls Out The Last Jedi Troll

✖

While it's one thing to dislike a movie for any number of reasons, it's another thing to spend years attempting to directly insult those responsible for creating it, with even Yoda actor Frank Oz shocked that people would still harass Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson about his film on social media. When Oz recently witnessed someone trolling Johnson over something entirely unrelated to Star Wars, Oz called out the fan for harboring an "internal darkness" and how the ambitious nature of The Last Jedi, while not for everyone, is a key component in crafting great art.

"It’s sad to me that you’ve harbored this internal darkness for so long about a movie," Oz shared on Twitter. "Rian is a great director, writer, & human being. Please try to understand that writers & directors are not there to fulfill the audience’s expectations. Good work breaks expectations."

The exchange started when Johnson shared a post about Netflix often cutting off the credits of a film, with the filmmaker noting that watching the names of those responsible for a film is too important to be obscured by the streaming service's "You might also like..." recommendation. This resulted in the troll spewing toxicity at the filmmaker.

"I'm still not over your awful [Star Wars] entry that shat all over everything," the comment read. "I hope one day someone breaks something you cherish, Rian. And I hope, one day, you realize what you did, and you apologize EVERY DAY FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. I hope you feel that amount of pain."

Far from merely being a negative comment related to the conversation, it was clear that the user was harboring immense vitriol towards Johnson merely for not liking the sequel.

This is only the most recent example of Oz defending the film.

“I love [The Last Jedi],” Oz shared during a panel at South by Southwest back in 2019. “All the people who don’t like this Jedi thing is just horse crap. It’s about expectations. The movie didn’t fill their expectations. But as filmmakers, we’re not here to fulfill people’s expectations.”

Johnson was previously announced to be developing his own trilogy of Star Wars films back in 2017, though there have been no official updates on that project.

