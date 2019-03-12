Star Wars: Frank Oz Thinks Backlash to ‘The Last Jedi’ Is “Horse Cr-p”

While most of the cast and crew of Star Wars: The Last Jedi have attempted to be empathetic with audiences who didn’t enjoy the experience, Frank Oz, who has performed and voiced Yoda since 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has a different opinion. The performer got candid about how the biggest complaints come from audience members hoping to get exactly what they wanted out of a narrative instead of what the filmmakers want to accomplish.

“I love [The Last Jedi],” Oz shared during a panel at South by Southwest [H/T IndieWire]. “All the people who don’t like this Jedi thing is just horse crap. It’s about expectations. The movie didn’t fill their expectations. But as filmmakers, we’re not here to fulfill people’s expectations.”

With writer/director Rian Johnson and various members of the cast being much more diplomatic about people potentially disliking the movie, this is only the latest example of Oz being candid regarding people’s disappointment with the film.

“Yeah, there’s a whole backlash. I couldn’t understand that whole backlash. I didn’t get it,” Oz previously shared with Collider. “I thought it was a great piece of work. I never understood that backlash. I’m somebody that works with the script, and if the script is there and I believe the script is organic and right for the moment and the character, then that’s kind of all I think about. I don’t think about extra powers or anything, I just go with it. I just don’t consider that really.”

Ahead of the release of the film, Mark Hamill shared on multiple occasions how he had a hard time connecting with the story created by Johnson, yet still played the role to the best of his ability. The actor recently shared his frustrations with fans who have taken his words and used them in an attempt to discredit the film’s accomplishments.

“The thing is, Luke changed so much between the first trilogy and the last trilogy. I got myself into trouble. I made a vow – I said that I’m not going to talk about the movies anymore, because I think it’s important for the audience to see them,” Hamill shared with Den of Geek. “My problem was, I wasn’t dealing with social media back then, where you say something and it goes around the world in 24 hours! If I were to answer your questions on paper, I’d think, ‘Oh, that sounds a little strong, or, I shouldn’t say this.’

He added, “But I have a tendency just to talk and talk and talk, and you can cherrypick. You know, I’ll be reading something, and say, ‘What moron said this?’ and then realize, ‘Oh, it’s me.’ They can take selective comments you’ve made out of context and use it to support their argument. ‘See, Mark hated Star Wars!’ ‘Did I?’”

Despite frustrations from a vocal minority of fans, Johnson is moving forward with a trilogy of films unrelated to the Skywalker Saga, which will conclude with Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20th.

