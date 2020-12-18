Star Wars: Young Boba Fett Actor Daniel Logan Pays Tribute to Late Jeremy Bulloch

✖

Earlier today brought the sad news that actor Jeremy Bulloch, known to Star Wars fans as the original Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, had passed away at the age of 75. Lucasfilm and other cast members released a statement after his death was confirmed, but now an actor from the franchise with a special connection to Bulloch has spoke out. Daniel Logan, known for playing the same part of Boba Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, has tweeted about Bulloch's passing.

"I am sad to hear of the passing of Jeremy Bulloch a Star Wars family member," Logan tweeted. "I will never forget all you taught me and all the good times we had together. You will be forever remembered. Cons won't be the same with out you. The Force will be with you always. RIP my Mando brother!"

I am sad to hear of the passing of Jeremy Bulloch a Star Wars family member. I will never forget all you taught me and all the good times we had together. You will be forever remembered. Cons won't be the same with out you. The Force will be with you always. RIP my Mando brother! pic.twitter.com/IacykI6N9B — Daniel Logan (@Daniel_Logan) December 18, 2020

Bulloch's co-stars Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) also took to social media to pay tribute to their former co-star.

"Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. #RIP_DearJeremy," Hamill wrote.

"Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy RIP Jeremy Bulloch #BobaFett," Williams added.

Lucasfilm issued their own statement, writing: “Jeremy Bulloch, whose unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared in 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has sadly passed away. He will be remembered not only for his iconic portrayal of the legendary character, but also for his warmth and generous spirit which have become an enduring part of his rich legacy.”

Despite Temuera Morrison taking on the role after him, Bulloch had long felt that this wasn't the end of his character.

"Boba will be alright. He'll get out of this," the actor shared with Thrillist back in 2016. "If there's a problem, he can get out. He doesn't need help. He can do it himself. Apparently, he gets out of the sarlacc pit -- I haven't really kept up with the books because, to be quite honest, I haven't got the time. I'm always busy with something -- grandchild there, and that one there, and one over there. Occasionally I pick up and read a bit about it, but I'm not that serious, really. You can get the information off one of the fans."