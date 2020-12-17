Star Wars: Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Willams Remember Boba Fett Actor Jeremy Bulloch

✖

Sad news hit the Internet today when it was revealed that original Boba Fett actor, Jeremy Bulloch, passed away at age 75. Many fans of the actor have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor and they are not the only ones. The official social media accounts for Star Wars shared the news, writing, "Jeremy Bulloch, whose unforgettable performance as notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has captivated audiences since he first appeared in 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has sadly passed away." Bulloch's co-stars Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) also took to social media to pay tribute to their former co-star.

"Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him. #RIP_DearJeremy," Hamill wrote. "Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy RIP Jeremy Bulloch #BobaFett," Williams added. You can view their posts below:

Bulloch spoke with Thrillist about his legendary performances in the series back in 2016.

"I didn't get too much [direction], just that he's a soldier or a bounty hunter," Bulloch revealed. "You see the different costumes, they're all standing there. You've got [director] Irvin Kershner who is a great director, just huge fun. He sort of made it bearable in the heat, and he said, 'We're finished with you shortly, so we'll get you out of that costume. Don't worry.' I said, 'No, I'm fine,' because I didn't want to be seen being a ninny going, 'Oh, it's awfully hot, can we have a break?' You don't do that. You just carry on filming until you're released."

