DC Star Reveals Her Surprise Condition for Returning to James Gunn’s Rebooted Universe

Play video

For better or worse, James Gunn is hoping to create a more unified DCU than what fans had seen previously, and that includes setting movies and TV shows in the same reality. In some cases, former DC actors are even reprising their roles from prior projects, but in the case of Stargirl‘s Brec Bassinger, she’d prefer to return to DC to take on a villainous role. The actor might not currently have a specific villain in mind, though if she were to take on a more malicious character, it would surely spice up whatever fans thought they knew of the DCU. Before then, fans can see Bassinger in Final Destination Bloodlines, which hits theaters on May 16th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked by ComicBook about a potential return to DC, Bassinger confirmed, “I love superheroes. Obviously I’m biased, but being Stargirl was one of the greatest things I’ve ever gotten to do. I think she is such a light. I think it’d be really fun to do the opposite and be a dark villain. So yeah, I’ll manifest that for sure.” When pressed for a specific villain, Bassinger admitted, “Not necessarily. I’m just gonna keep my options open.”

To say that the landscape of DC TV shows has been complicated over the last few years would be a bit of an understatement, and Stargirl is no exception. In 2012, The CW debuted Arrow, which kicked off the “Arrowverse” of interconnected shows, which included The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. In 2013, though, Man of Steel hit theaters, establishing a different, darker take on DC.

The big-screen DC Extended Universe ran parallel to the Arrowverse for years, though things got a bit more complicated in 2018 with the launch of the streaming platform DC Universe. This platform was the exclusive home to titles like Titans, Doom Patrol, and Swamp Thing, as well as Stargirl. While Swamp Thing would be cancelled after one season, Titans and Doom Patrol would pivot to HBO Max while Stargirl headed for The CW. In early 2021, DC Universe transformed into DC Universe Infinite, a home exclusively for DC books, while all original programming pivoted to other platforms.

Stargirl ran for three seasons and was seemingly one of the many casualties of Warner Bros. and DC attempting to find a fresh start after their cinematic adventures failed to generate as much excitement among audiences as they hoped.

While waiting for Bassinger’s potential DC return, you can check out Final Destination Bloodlines.

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice — Final Destination Bloodlines. Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle — her grandmother, Iris — and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Friendship Game, The Flash), Teo Briones (Chucky, Will vs. The Future), Richard Harmon (The Age of Adaline, The 100), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms, 100 Things to Do Before High School), Anna Lore (They/Them, Gotham Knights), with Brec Bassinger (Stargirl, Bella and the Bulldogs), and Tony Todd (Final Destination franchise, Candyman). The film is directed by Adam Stein (Freaks, Kim Possible) & Zach Lipovsky (Freaks, Kim Possible). The screenplay is by Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Scream) & Lori Evans Taylor (Cellar Door, Bed Rest), and the story is by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cop Car) and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination franchise).

Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters on May 16th. Stay tuned for possible updates on Bassinger’s return to DC.