Final Destination Bloodlines First Reactions Call Sequel the “Best in the Franchise”

Some lucky fans and critics have seen Final Destination: Bloodlines early at various test screenings in recent weeks, and so far the early reactions to this movie are even better than expected. Commentary on social media is calling this the best Final Destination movie since the second installment, or even the best entry in the franchise to date, all without much disagreement or pushback. Bloodlines is the sixth film in the series, and it features the final performance of Tony Todd playing the mysterious funeral director William Bludworth. It hits theaters around the country on Friday, May 16th, and these early reviews indicate it will be a hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans and critics who have made it to early screenings of Bloodlines praise it as a comeback for the series after 14 years, though it is not billed as a reboot of any kind. Many also remark on the new talent behind the camera, particularly directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. On X, one person wrote that these two “absolutely nail the tone, and the kills are crazy and wicked. It’s also a genuinely touching farewell to Tony Todd.”

Play video

Fans eagerly reported that this movie has the iconic elements of the franchise down — Rube Goldberg Machine-esque death scenarios and long, agonizingly slow scenes full of suspense and terror. At the same time, Bloodlines reportedly puts its own spin on the series’ premise, as all new installments have so far. “Bloodlines has a unique hook that should satisfy audiences and lifelong fans, while the family dynamic is a wonderful addition,” one person wrote.

Between the title, the logline, and the trailer, it seems like we have a pretty good idea of what this setup is by now. In his movie, the premonition that altered death’s plan took place years ago, and the woman who had it is now older with children and even grandchildren who are adults. Because she was never meant to live through that first disaster, those children were never meant to be born, and now death is trying coming for all of them.

If that’s the case, then Bloodlines is definitely taking the franchise’s premise to new levels, and early viewers seem to think it has stuck the landing. However, bear in mind that the movie has not been widely released yet, and there’s not enough data to remark on widespread trends so far. Full-length reviews won’t be out for some time, and metrics like the Rotten Tomatoes score will come after that.

For those that are already sold, Final Destination: Bloodlines hits theaters on Friday, May 16th. All five previous installments of the series are streaming now on Max.