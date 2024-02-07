Stephen A. Smith Picks Who Would Win a Fight Between Stuart Little and Ratatouille

In a fight between one of cinema's most famous mice and arguably its best-loved rat, Stephen A. Smith goes for the rat.

Stephen A. Smith, an ESPN analyst and sports talk host, took some time out to answer questions from fans this week -- including one fan who asked a transparently silly question, only to get a(n at least kind of) serious answer from the host. That question: Who would win in a fight between Stuart little and Remy from Ratatouille? Well, his answer was definitive -- if a little heated for the tone of the question at hand. And, like many casual viewers, he didn't now that Remy's name was Remy, choosing instead to just call him "Ratatouille." Or, as Smith says it, "Rata-tulay."

This isn't the first time a pop culture question had made it into Smith's show -- he's a bit known for commenting on issues outside of sports, whether it's movies and TV or politics and race relations. One of his most viral segments of all time was when he used his expertise as a sports commentator to build an ideal starter Pokemon team.

"That's an easy one. It's Ratatouille," Smith said. "You see, Stuart Little, he lived in the confines of a nice habitat. Posh, affluent lifestyle. Comfort, meals, never had to worry about some cheese, never had to worry about any of that stuff. He was fine. Ratatouille, now he had it rought. He's a rough rider. Scratch and claw! He don't have no time to be messing around. Ratatouille is like one of those rats in the NY subways, that's what that is. That's Ratatouille. The kind of that cats run from, that the only thing that can get him to move is the train!...Stuart Little isn't even in Ratatouille's class. Ratatouille all day every day."

You can see the video below.

Stuart Little, which starred Michael J. Fox as the titular mouse and spawned a sequel, centered on a mouse that was the adoptive son of a human family. In the movie, Stuart was voiced by Michael J. Fox, while his parents were played by Geena Davis and Hugh Laurie, with his (human) brother played by Jerry Maguire's Jonathan Lipnicki.

Rataouille, which starred Patton Oswalt as Remy, centered on a rat who longed to be a gourmet chef, and fulfilled that dream by teaming up with the clueless son of a master chef to take over his late father's restaurant.