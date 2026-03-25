Stephen Colbert’s New Lord of the Rings Movie Is Already Deeply Dividing Fans

A new Lord of the Rings movie has been announced, with Stephen Colbert co-writing, and it’s already deeply dividing fans of the franchise. The next LOTR film, The Hunt for Gollum, won’t arrive until 2027, but Warner Bros. already has plans for the IP following its release. The studio took to social media to announce a new Lord of the Rings movie, which will tackle six chapters from The Fellowship of the Ring that aren’t covered in Peter Jackson’s trilogy — and frame them from 14 years after the original story, with a focus on Sam’s daughter, Elanor.

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Per Deadline, the working title of the upcoming film is The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past. And Colbert is penning the project alongside Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee. Despite Colbert being a surprising pick, he’s a huge Lord of the Rings fan, suggesting he’ll bring a necessary passion to the project. That isn’t preventing backlash in response to the initial X announcement, though, indicating many fans aren’t thrilled with the idea.

Why is Stephen Colbert given the responsibility to write a new Lord of the Rings film? What am I missing- how is this happening? I have no opinion about Colbert on a personal level, I’m neutral, but what qualifies him to write this? Because he’s a massive LOTR fan? That’s it? pic.twitter.com/rXVOtP1vSp — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) March 25, 2026

While some reactions, like that of Cinema Tweets, question “what qualifies” Colbert to write the script, other complaints take aim at the story itself. Fans are taking issue with the sequel approach, suggesting that the perspective of Sam’s daughter isn’t one they’re particularly interested in. There are also concerns about the value of revisiting the trilogy from a new lens, which echo the biggest worries about The Hunt for Gollum.

I’m not even doing a bit. This is the worst possible idea for a Tolkien movie and it has made my quality of life worse. https://t.co/JkoilFYeUD — joe bro (@jbromovies) March 25, 2026

Returning to the trilogy is especially frustrating for some, when Tolkien has so many other stories and ideas to tap into. The author never wrote a sequel to Lord of the Rings, much less one focused on Sam’s daughter, so it seems odd to opt for a wholly original tale when Middle-earth has so many to choose from. (The fact that Warner Bros. doesn’t have the rights to The Silmarillion complicates matters, however.)

So it's going to be War of the Rohirrim all over again.



You could do all kinds of stories from the appendix, and do them accurately. One that I've said would be really suitable for adaptation would be Balin's failed expedition to Moria.



But nah. Let's just turn Sam's daughter… https://t.co/wgdDIO6CoE — High King Fëanor – Alpha Chad of Middle-earth (@LostHistory9) March 25, 2026

And on Reddit, users are bringing up the issue of turning six book chapters into a feature-length story — something that user PhysicsEagle notes is a bigger stretch than The Hunt for Gollum:

“Has Colbert ever written anything aside from television sketches? Also, how in the world are they turning Fog on the Barrow-Downs into a feature length film? We thought Hunt for Gollum was reaching for scraps…”

While the negative responses are overwhelming, they aren’t the only ones present. Some fans are optimistic about the idea, while others have faith in Colbert’s creative abilities (even if the story is iffy).

“Ok I won’t lie I’d probably trust Stephen Colbert to write a LOTR movie more than anyone outside of Peter Jackson,” Aldanil66 wrote on Reddit. And Redditor MRT2797 proved the idea isn’t outlandish to everyone: “Might be naive of me to say so, but I kind of like this idea.”

Ultimately, the new Lord of the Rings film’s success will likely come down to how the material is handled. There’s little doubt Colbert is knowledgeable and passionate enough for the job, but whether that amounts to a good movie remains to be seen. The divided reactions indicate a bigger challenge for Warner Bros. and LOTR, though, which goes back to The Hobbit trilogy.

The Response to the New Lord of the Rings Movie Signals a Bigger Franchise Problem

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

The backlash to Colbert’s Lord of the Rings film signals a larger issue with the franchise: the waning trust among viewers. Although Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies are regarded as some of fantasy’s finest, the recent adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work aren’t as universally beloved. Even The Hobbit trilogy has its critics, despite each of the movies hovering around the $1 billion mark at the box office.

While not a part of Warner Bros.’ Lord of the Rings franchise, The Rings of Power continues to get mixed reviews, with diehard Tolkien fans being among its biggest critics. And The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim could have capitalized on that to bring fans back to Warner Bros.’ version of Middle-earth. However, it proved another divisive addition to the IP. (Its 49% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and $20 million box office certainly prove the studio’s LOTR films aren’t infallible.) With the most recent projects being so iffy, it’s clear fans are growing wary of new ones. Hopefully, Colbert’s Lord of the Rings film surprises us and breaks that trend — but it’s facing an uphill battle already.

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