Stephen Dorff is going a big reversal on his recent comments about Marvel movies - specifically Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. After saying that Black Widow looked like "garbage" and that he was "embarrassed" for star Scarlett Johansson, Dorff was hit with major social media backlash from fans. However, when paparazzi recently spotted Stephen Dorff out in the streets, the actor was in a far more diplomatic mood when it came to explaining what happened with those Black Widow comments. For his part, Dorff asserts that his interview has been taken out of context and that he only wishes Scarlett and Marvel Studios the best.

When TMZ caught up with Stephen Dorff outside a Los Angeles restaurant, the actor tried to demur, saying that his comments about Marvel, Black Widow, and Scarlett Johansson were taken out of context, “in a moment where I was s**t-talking a little bit”:

"I think that guy in England got me in a moment when I was just [pauses] sh*t-talking a little bit,” Dorff explains. “And I felt a little bad about it. It happens sometimes... I love Scarlett, I think that was taken a little bit out of context. She’s a great actress."

For full context, here's a quick re-read of what Stephen Dorff said about Johansson's Black Widow to set off this fan firestorm:

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” Dorff told The Independent. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

It's reported that Dorff admitted to not actually seeing Black Widow yet, but all things being good between him and Johansson. He always clarified that he's not against the entire comic book movie genre, preferring more daring or independent takes on the material.

Ironically enough, Stephen Dorff was ragging on a version of cinema that he himself helped make popular. Dorff starred in the 1998 Blade movie alongside Wesley Snipes; the breakout success of Blade was Hollywood's big indicator that comic book material could be blended with cinematic genre like horror to become blockbuster franchises. Indeed Blade paved the way for X-Men, Spider-Man and a whole new era of Batman in movie theaters.

To that end, Stephen Dorff was also sure to give his blessing to Marvel's Blade remake, starring his True Detective co-star Mahershala Ali.