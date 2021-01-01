Stephen King Movies, Ranked

43. The Mangler (Photo: New Line Home Entertainment) Based on the same-titled short story, and directed by horror legend Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Poltergeist), this terrible 1995 entry is about a laundry press from hell. "Go do your laundry instead," the Austin Chronicle's Marc Savlov advised. Metacritic score: 8 prevnext

42. Maximum Overdrive (Photo: Trinity Home Entertainment) This 1986 title about machines gone bad marks King's only work thus far as director. With a gross of less than $8 million at the domestic box office, the film was ignored by audiences. Critics paid attention, but they didn't like what they saw. The New York Times judged it "one long car-crunch movie." Metacritic score: 24

41. Silver Bullet (Photo: Paramount Home Video) This 1985 werewolf tale starring Gary Busey and Corey Haim, based on the novel Cycle of the Werewolf, drew largely negative reviews. The Chicago Tribune's Rick Kogan called it "about as frightening as a rubbery Richard Nixon mask." Metacritic score: 26

40. Graveyard Shift (Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment) King himself is no fan of this 1990 film, an adaptation of his short story about a mill with a serious rat problem: He's called it "a little bit, like, yuck." The San Francisco Chronicle branded it the "all-time worst" King movie. Metacritic score: 28

39. Thinner (Photo: Olive Films) This 1996 adaptation is about an overweight lawyer who's cursed to lose weight. The Baltimore Sun's Michael Ollove called out the movie for providing "little suspense," and disparaging "Gypsies, Italians and women." Metacritic score: 33

38. The Dark Tower (Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing) This 2017 sci-fi western, based on the King novel of the same name, stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey. The Philadelphia Daily News faulted the $60 million film, which grossed just $50 million domestically, for a "silly script." Metacritic score: 34

37. Dreamcatcher (Photo: Warner Home Video) Loads of talent, including star Morgan Freeman, screenwriter William Goldman and director Lawrence Kasdan, came up short with this 2003 adaptation about a camping trip from hell. "Dreamcatcher has no business being this bad," wrote Jack Mathews of the New York Daily News. Metacritic score: 35

36. The Night Flier (Photo: Home Box Office Home Video) This bloody vampire tale took in only about $125,000 from a small domestic release in 1998, per BoxOfficeMojo. Critics passed on it, too. The New York Times' Stephen Holden called it "devoid of wit and only minimally suspenseful." Metacritic score: 36

35. Riding the Bullet (Photo: Lionsgate Films Home Entertainment ) A distressed young man tries to hitchhike his way home in this 2004 rendering of the short story of the same name. A non-entity at the box office, where it grossed less than $135,000 domestically, Entertainment Weekly's Owen Gleiberman said the film "falls short of its source." Metacritic score: 37

32 (TIE). Cell (Photo: Saban Films) A cell-phone signal sparks a zombie apocalypse in this 2016 adaptation featuring a screenplay co-written by King. The film grossed just $1.1 million worldwide, and got bombed by critics. "[The movie] only proves how hard a job it is to adapt King. Even the author himself can't ace it," judged Noel Murray of the Los Angeles Times. Metacritic score: 38

32 (TIE). Sleepwalkers (Photo: Columbia TriStar Home Video) This 1992 movie, about energy vampires, killer cats and virgins, delighted audiences who made the $15 million movie a $30 million box-office hit. Critics, however, weren't sold. "You expect more from King," wrote the Miami Herald's Rene Rodriguez. Metacritic score: 38

32 (TIE). Pet Sematary (1989) (Photo: Paramount Home Video) Released in 1989, and adapted from King's novel of the same name, this entry is about a burial ground where the dead don't stay put. Even after all these years, Pet Sematary is the sixth-highest-grossing Stephen King movie at the domestic box office, with a take of $57.5 million. Still, Variety said it "squander[s] its chilling and fertile source material." Metacritic score: 38

31. Creepshow 2 (Photo: Anchor Bay Entertainment ) This 1987 anthology sequel to Creepshow, featuring a script by zombie king George A. Romero, flopped with audiences and critics. Time Out London said the only terrifying thing about it was "the thought of Creepshow 3." Metacritic score: 39

29 (TIE). Stephen King's A Good Marriage (Photo: Screen Media Films) This 2014 thriller, featuring a King screenplay, is about a woman (played by Joan Allen) who learns her husband is a serial killer. RogerEbert.com's Brian Tallerico called A Good Marriage "arguably the dullest King film yet." Metacritic score: 43

29 (TIE). Needful Things (Photo: Kino Lorber) In this 1993 entry, based on the same-titled novel, Ed Harris plays a sheriff of a small town that is thrown into turmoil by a new antique shop. "It should have been edited with a meat ax," wrote Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle. Metacritic score: 43

27 (TIE). The Running Man (Photo: Lionsgate Home Entertainment) In this 1987 sci-fi-action hit, Arnold Schwarzenegger is a wrongly convicted cop put through the paces of a sadistic reality-TV show. Critics bought in, but only up to a point. TV Guide Magazine called the film "a frustrating experience." Metacritic score: 45

27 (TIE). Children of the Corn (Photo: Image Entertainment) A Nebraskan corn field turns kids into killers in this low-budget 1984 thriller that reaped a nearly $15 million domestic box-office bounty. The New York Times' Vincent Canby said the film "has a kick to it even though it hasn't much taste." Metacritic score: 45

25 (TIE). In the Tall Grass (Photo: Netflix) In a twist for this list, this 2019 film isn't based on a tale by Stephen King. It's based on a tale by Stephen King and Joe Hill, King's son. Released on Netflix, this horror drama is about a very bad field of grass. "The movie is a mixed bag," wrote The A.V. Club's Katie Rife. She found it well acted, but meandering. Metacritic score: 46

25 (TIE). Secret Window (Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Based on the novella, Secret Window, Secret Garden, this 2004 thriller stars Johnny Depp as a writer who's accused of plagiarism. Critics said the film lacked originality. "This Window ultimately feels like one most of us have climbed through before," wrote Michael O'Sullivan of the Washington Post.

Metacritic score: 46

24. Firestarter (Photo: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) This 1984 film, about a girl with pyrokinesis, marked the 9-year-old Drew Barrymore's first star vehicle. Despite the fireworks, critics panned the film as boring. Metacritic score: 50

23. Apt Pupil (Photo: Image Entertainment) This 1998 thriller, an adaptation of the same-titled novella, was director Bryan Singer's 1998 follow-up to The Usual Suspects. It stars Brad Renfro as a teen who comes under the tutelage of a Nazi war criminal; David Schwimmer costars as the boy's concerned high-school counselor. "Apt Pupil is too serious to work as a genre movie, and too contrived to be taken seriously," Newsweek's David Ansen judged. Metacritic score: 51

21 (TIE). Carrie (2013) (Photo: MGM Home Entertainment) Chloë Grace Moretz won praise for her turn as King's classic bullied telekinetic teen, but the 2013 film itself received a mixed reception from moviegoers and critics. USA Today's Claudia Puig said the film offered "a purely cosmetic revamp." Metacritic score: 53

21 (TIE). The Dark Half (Photo: Shout! Factory) An author is stalked by his pseudonym in this 1993 adaptation from the Creepshow franchise's George A. Romero. Critics were "meh" on the movie. "You'll see worse," wrote the Boston Globe's Jay Carr, "but The Dark Half could have been darker." Metacritic score: 53

20. Hearts in Atlantis (Photo: Warner Home Video) In this 2001 period piece, adapted from the novella Low Men in Yellow Coats, an 11-year-old boy (played by Anton Yelchin) is befriended by a boarder with mysterious powers. Critics found it too sappy. "What a shame, though, that the movie isn't a livelier business," Peter Travers wrote for Rolling Stone. Metacritic score: 55

17 (TIE). Cujo (Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) In a 2016 interview with Deadline, King called this 1983 bad-dog movie one of his oeuvre's best "smaller pictures." Time Out London, however, complained that the pooch was miscast: "Rabid St Bernards tend to evoke pity rather than terror." Metacritic score: 57

17 (TIE). Pet Sematary (2019) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) This new take on the King novel wasn't much of an improvement at the box office over its far-older predecessor. It didn't represent much of an upgrade in the reviews department, either. The Chicago Sun-Times' Richard Roeper called the entry "ugly but not scary," and "creepy but not chilling." Metacritic score: 57

17 (TIE). Christine (Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Halloween master John Carpenter helmed this 1983 film, adapted from the novel of the same name, about a 1958 Plymouth Fury with possession issues. The Chicago Sun-Times' Roger Ebert found the film dumb fun; Variety called it a "retread." Metacritic score: 57

15 (TIE). The Mist (Photo: Genius Products) The first of three Frank Darabont movies in this rundown, this 2007 sci-fi/monster hybrid is about a small town attacked by space creatures. The film was alternately called "riveting" and "pretentious" by critics. Metacritic score: 58

15 (TIE). IT CHAPTER TWO (Photo: Warner Bros.) Red balloons and Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise are among the holdovers in this must-anticipated sequel to 2017's IT. Based on the second half of King's 1,000-page-plus IT, CHAPTER TWO fell short of its predecessor among moviegoers and critics. While Empire's Alex Godfrey found the film to be a "rollicking funhouse," Comicbook.com's own Brandon Davis wrote that it lacks the magic and focus of the earlier movie. Metacritic score: 58

13 (TIE). Doctor Sleep (Photo: Warner Bros.) This 2019 sequel to The Shining is based on King's own 2013 novel of the same name. Ewan McGregor stars as the grown and predictably troubled Danny Torrance. From a Hollywood-modest budget of $45 million, the film grossed $71 million worldwide, per The Numbers. Critical response was mixed. "...Doctor Sleep proves stronger in parts than as a whole," Vulture's Angelica Jade Bastien judged. Metacritic score: 59

13 (TIE). Creepshow (Photo: Warner Home Video) Another George A. Romero-directed effort, this popular 1982 horror anthology features an original screenplay by King. Reviews were mixed. Jay Scott of Toronto's Globe and Mail wrote that while Romero fans probably didn't get everything that wanted, they "probably [got] enough." Metacritic score: 59

12. The Green Mile (Photo: Warner Home Video) Frank Darabont's 1999 drama about a corrections officer who encounters a condemned inmate with special powers is the third-biggest box-office hit on this list ($290.7 million worldwide). The New York Post's Jonathan Foreman called the Best Picture Oscar nominee "a reminder of just how good Hollywood storytelling can be." Metacritic score: 61

11. Dolores Claiborne (Photo: Warner Home Video) This 1995 thriller, based on the same-titled novel, tells the story of a woman (Misery's Kathy Bates) accused of killing her employer. Critics liked the movie, but they loved Bates. "... [A] vivid film that revolves around Ms. Bates's powerhouse of a performance," wrote Janet Maslin for The New York Times. Metacritic score: 62

10. 1408 (Photo: Genius Products) This 2007 film, based on the short story of the same name, is about a supernatural skeptic and writer who books himself into a supposedly haunted hotel room. The film did well at the box office ($131.3 million worldwide), and generally won over critics. "...[I]ts old-world creepiness is exactly right," The New York Times' Jeannette Catsoulis wrote. Metacritic score: 64

9. The Shining (Photo: Warner Home Video) Now regarded as a horror classic, back in the day, this 1980 Stanley Kubrick chiller produced more Razzie nominations (two) than Oscar nods (zero). Still, The New York Times' Janet Maslin raved that The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson as a writer who loses his mind, was "never less than fascinating." Fun fact: King hated the movie then—and hates it now. Metacritic score: 66

7 (TIE). The Dead Zone (Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment) In director David Cronenberg's 1983 take on the same-titled novel, a clairvoyant man (played by Christopher Walken) is set on a collision course with a ruthless politician. TV Guide Magazine called the film "arguably the best adaptation of a Stephen King novel." Metacritic score: 69

7 (TIE). IT (2017

5 (TIE). 1922 (Photo: Netflix) This period chiller, released via Netflix in 2017, and based on a same-titled King novella, tells the bloody story of a murderous farmer. The online magazine Consequence of Sound said it benefited from star Thomas Jane giving one of "the strongest performances in any King adaptation to date." Metacritic score: 70 prevnext

5 (TIE). Cat's Eye (Photo: Warner Home Video) A tabby cat is the connective tissue in this 1985 anthology film that stars Drew Barrymore, and features a screenplay by King who wrote one original yarn, "General," and adapted two short stories, "The Ledge" and "Quitter's Inc." Roger Ebert called Cat's Eye one of King's "most effective films." Metacritic score: 70 prevnext

3 (TIE). Stand by Me (Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) A coming-of-age tale with a corpse (it is based on a King novella, The Body, after all), this popular 1986 Rob Reiner film made stars of its young cast, including River Phoenix. Stand By Me scored an Oscar nomination for its screenplay. Variety praised the "scripters [who] have written inspired dialog." Metacritic score: 75 prevnext

3 (TIE). Misery (Photo: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment) This 1990 thriller, based on the novel of the same name, and about a writer's unhinged number-one fan, won Kathy Bates the Best Actress Oscar. It also gave director Rob Reiner another King hit—with both audiences and critics. "... [O]ne of the best movies made from a Stephen King story," the Orlando Sentinel's Jay Boyar wrote. Metacritic score: 75 prevnext

2. The Shawshank Redemption (Photo: Warner Home Video) Upon its release in 1994, the third (and final) movie on our list from director Frank Darabont barely made back its $25 million budget at the box office. But the film, about a wrongly convicted man's life behind bars, and adapted from the novella, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, went on to earn seven Oscar nominations, and eventually a popular following, too. Critics were on board all along. Marc Savlov of the Austin Chronicle praised the film as "altogether brilliant." Metacritic score: 80 prevnext