Stitch Gets Dressed Up For New Lilo & Stitch Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lilo & Stitch has been all over the place lately with new merch from LEGO and Disney and a live-action movie on the way. The fun continues with a new wave of Pop figures that just might be the cutest in the collection to date. They feature Stitch in costumes inspired by other classic Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland, The Lion King, and 101 Dalmatians. Pre-orders for the new figures are available in the list below.

Who Stars in the Live-Action Lilo & Stitch?

The live action Lilo & Stitch will star Mai Kealoha as Lilo, Magnussen as Pleakley, and Chris Sanders expected to return as the voice of Stitch. In addition to Kealoha and Sanders, Lilo & Stitch will star Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Jumba, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.

There have been rumors that Nani voice actress Tia Carrere will be returning as the new character, Mrs. Kekoa, while Amy Hill will appear as a new character named Tūtū. Kaipot Dudoit has also joined the cast as David Kawena.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. The film has been in the works for several years now and is expected to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script. Producers in the project will include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Ryan Halprin executive producing.

Lilo & Stitch follows the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bonded over a shared sense of family and win the day.