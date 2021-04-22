Netflix's Stowaway Trailer Released

Space can be horrifying, especially when you're travelling millions of miles away from home with a group of people who may or may not want to get rid of you. That seems to be the premise of the new Netflix original film Stowaway, a sci-fi thriller that is set to hit the streaming service in April. While the premiere of Stowaway is still a few weeks away, Netflix released the first trailer to show fans what's in store. You can take a look at the full trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Like a few other space-set sci-fi thrillers that have come before, Stowaway utilizes a very small cast in a singular setting. Shamier Anderson stars as the titular stowaway, who accidentally ends up as an unexpected passenger on a two-year trip to Mars. This causes problems when the rest of the crew realizes that they won't have enough oxygen to last the entire way. Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Toni Collette also star.

In addition to releasing the trailer, Netflix shared the first poster for Stowaway, which you can find in the tweet.

The film is directed by Joe Penna, from a screenplay that Penna wrote with Ryan Morrison. The two creators have worked together quite a few times in the past, including a collaboration on the 2018 thriller Arctic, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

You can take a look at Stowaway's official logline from Netflix below.

"On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision."

What do you think of the trailer for Stowaway? Will you be checking out the movie when it arrives on Netflix later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Stowaway arrives on Netflix on April 22nd.