Sadie Sink Becomes The Fandom’s Dream Spider-Man Casting in Brilliant MCU Art

One of the best casting choices for Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been imagined in this brilliant Marvel Cinematic Universe fan art. Sadie Sink has gone from strength to strength since gaining international recognition as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. After roles in The Whale, Fear Street, O’Dessa, and more, Sadie Sink will soon be joining the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We still don’t know exactly who Sink will be playing, but she has also recently been announced to be involved with Avengers: Secret Wars, leading to increased speculation surrounding her casting.

Sadie Sink was announced to have been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in March 2025, following rumors that the Stranger Things star could be in the running to play the MCU’s Jean Grey. The founding X-Men member is still on the table, but Sink has been the subject of some wild fan-casts, too, including the likes of Mayday Parker, Felicia Hardy, Julia Carpenter, and even an honest-to-goodness Mary Jane Watson. One popular fan-cast has gained more traction, however, and has been imagined in new fan art shared by @arifinity_ on Instagram which depicts Sadie Sink as Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman.

Why Sadie Sink Would Be Great as the MCU’s Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Following recent speculation that she could be playing Jean Grey, Sadie Sink commented that “hair color can change.” This has sparked new theories positing her possible casting as the typically-blonde Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and, if not Marvel Girl, Gwen Stacy would be perfect casting for Sink. Introduced to Marvel Comics in 1965’s The Amazing Spider-Man #31, Gwen Stacy was the first romantic interest for Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, long before he started his romance with MJ. Gwen Stacy was famously killed by the Green Goblin in 1973, though has returned in various forms in the years since.

In live-action, Gwen Stacy has previously been played by the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard and Emma Stone, but the character’s most recent incarnation has been in the animated Spider-Verse movies. Opposite Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman is voiced by MCU alum Hailee Steinfeld in the Spider-Verse movies, but likely wouldn’t be played by Steinfeld in the live-action MCU, given her prior role of Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye. This creates the perfect opportunity for Sadie Sink to play Gwen Stacy, especially now that Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) relationship with MJ (Zendaya) is over.

Gwen Stacy would be the best follow-up romance for Parker after everyone in the world forgot him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. @arifinity_’s fan art proves just how great Sadie Sink would be in the role, especially if she suits up in her own superhero suit as Spider-Woman. This would constitute her return in Avengers: Secret Wars, and would mark a great expansion of the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise. We’ve seen Sink sporting camo-style clothing and combat boots in Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos, but she may indeed by playing the best new ally to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man.

