Did Hawkeye’s Hailee Steinfeld Just Confirm She’s Joining Avengers: Doomsday?

Hailee Steinfeld appears to have inadvertently confirmed her involvement in Avengers: Doomsday during a crowded autograph session with fans this week. The actress, who portrays sharp-shooting Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, responded with an affirmative nod when directly asked about her appearance in the upcoming superhero blockbuster. Immediately following this apparent confirmation, witnesses noted Steinfeld’s demeanor shifted dramatically, suggesting the actress had realized she may have revealed confidential casting information. Marvel Studios has historically maintained strict control over casting announcements, especially for tent-pole Avengers projects that serve as culminating events for their cinematic phases. If confirmed, Steinfeld would join an already star-studded ensemble that includes veteran MCU actors and the original cast of Fox’s X-Men movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it would be great to see Steinfeld’s Hawkeye in Avengers: Doomsday, it’s worth noting that the interaction happened in a bustling convention environment with numerous fans simultaneously vying for the actress’s attention, creating precisely the conditions where miscommunications commonly occur. There is a change in that Steinfeld was just nodding politely amidst the chaos and had not even heard the directed Avengers questions shouted from the crowd. Nevertheless, Steinfeld was conspicuously absent from the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, which doesn’t include any Young Avengers characters introduced in the MCU in the past years. This omission seems deliberate, given Steinfeld’s growing popularity following the well-received Hawkeye series.

Following the initial Doomsday cast reveal, Marvel Studios’ official social media accounts responded to a comment from Robert Downey Jr. about the “deep bench of talent” by stating, “There’s always room for more…” This suggests the studio may have planned additional cast announcements for Avengers: Doomsday.

Will the Young Avengers Assemble in Doomsday?

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kate Bishop’s potential inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday represents the culmination of Marvel’s methodical introduction of Young Avengers characters across multiple projects. Since WandaVision debuted Billy and Tommy Maximoff in early 2021, Marvel Studios has systematically established nearly every key member of the comic book team without officially acknowledging their collective destiny. This approach differs markedly from how the original Avengers were introduced, prioritizing character integration within existing narratives rather than standalone origin stories. The strategy has allowed Marvel to gauge audience reception to each character before committing to a team-focused project while simultaneously building anticipation among comic readers who recognize the deliberate pattern of introductions.

Avengers: Doomsday is the perfect narrative junction to formally unite the Young Avengers. The movie will pitch the multiverse’s mightiest heroes against Doctor Doom’s rising threat, giving Steinfeld’s Hawkeye the perfect excuse to enlist new emerging heroes and join the front. This process has already begun in the post-credit scenes of The Marvels, in which Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) visits Kate Bishop, intending to forge their own group of heroes.

Since the fan at the convention only asked if Steinfeld would be in the Avengers movie, there’s also a possibility she confirmed her presence in Avengers: Secret Wars instead of Avengers: Doomsday. If that’s the case, the Young Avengers might rise in the second part of Marvel Studios’ next crossover event, filling the gap left by the heroes defeated by Doom in the first part.

Avengers: Doomsday has officially begun production and is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Where do you think Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye will appear next? Let us know in the comments!