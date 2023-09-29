The Exorcist is about to be exorcised from streaming services. Director William Friedkin's 1973 horror classic celebrates its 50th anniversary in December, but the film may not be available to stream by then: The Exorcist is leaving AMC+, Shudder, and Max (formerly HBO Max) in October. Friedkin's horrifying adaptation of the head-twisting William Peter Blatty novel stars Ellen Burstyn as actress Chris MacNeil, who recruits two priests (Jason Miller and Max von Sydow) to perform the rite of demonic exorcism to save her possessed daughter, 12-year-old Regan (Linda Blair), from an ancient evil.

Below, read on to find out where to watch The Exorcist and its sequels online before new movie The Exorcist: Believer opens October 6th.

Where to Stream The Exorcist Online



If you're looking to binge watch the Exorcist movies before Believer, you have until Halloween to do it. The Exorcist (1973) is available to stream on AMC+ and Shudder until midnight Sunday, October 1st, and leaves Max on Tuesday, October 31st.

AMC+ subscriptions start at $6.99/per month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month in the U.S. and Canada. New customers can sign up for a 7-day AMC+ free trial. AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Max plans start at $9.99/month for Max With Ads, $15.99/month for Ad-Free Max, or $19.99/month for Ultimate Ad-Free Max. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is available via most providers and platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, smart televisions, Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Where to Watch Exorcist II: The Heretic



Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) is available to stream on Max until October 31st, 2023.

Where to Watch The Exorcist III, Exorcist: The Beginning, and Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist



Exorcist III (1990) and Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005) — director Paul Schrader's original Exorcist prequel that studio Morgan Creek reworked as Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) — are currently available to stream on Peacock. Exorcist: The Beginning will land on Peacock and Hulu on October 1st.

Do You Need to Watch The Exorcist Movies Before The Exorcist: Believer?



The Exorcist: Believer is a 50-years-later direct sequel to 1973's The Exorcist and the start of a new sequel trilogy tethered to the original.

The official synopsis: "Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia O'Neill), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil. For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before."

The Exorcist: Believer opens only in theaters October 6th.

