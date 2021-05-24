Sucker Punch Stars Support the Release of the "Snyder Cut" of the Film

✖

With the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League the gates were knocked open for alternate, extended versions of movies and film fans have an ongoing list with the filmmaker's 2011 movie Sucker Punch the latest to be added. ScreenRant brings word that two of the stars of that film, actresses Abbie Cornish and Jena Malone have both voiced their support for the release of the extended cut of the movie with the later posting about it on both Instagram and Twitter. Malone posted a screenshot of news where Snyder confirmed the extended cut's existence, writing: "Honey let's keep this movement going shall we?? #ReleasetheSnyderCut," Cornish reposted it to her stories as well.

"That is a movie I wrote with my friend Steve Shibuya and Steve and I had been talking about the movie for a long time actually because the movie to me is, you know, people don't acknowledge it, but it's a protest movie in a lot of ways,” Snyder recently told Vanity Fair. “It's a movie about genre like I was asked at the time, why did you dress the girls like that and I always go 'I didn't dress them like that, you did.' I always saw it as an indictment of, in some ways, popular culture. I think at the time I was criticized for it being the opposite, like some sort of sexist like, rant, but it was fun to make and I still love it to this day. That was the first time where I really faced like a true radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial and there's a director's cut of that movie that has yet to be released. I'll say that out loud.”

Sucker Punch, Zack Snyder's first wholly original feature based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Steve Shibuya, the film followed a young woman named Babydoll (Emily Browning) who is committed to a mental institution but enters a fantasy world that she creates to cope with her reality. Teaming up with the other patients in the asylum they go through the stages of attempting a break out but done through the hyper-stylized lens of fighting through the likes of feudal Japan and a steampunk World War I.

Upon its release the film was a critical and commercial failure, but like so many other movies that had that response upon its debut has built up a cult audience (many stemming from their love of Snyder's ouvre as a whole). The director's cut of Sucker Punch that Snyder recently revealed in one of this many recent interviews would mark the second alternate version of the movie however with an R-rated extended cut previously released on home media which added 18 minutes to the film.