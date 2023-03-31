Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Is "Vastly Better" Than "Studio Hack Job" According to Director

David Ayer hasn't been one to hold his tongue on the behind-the-scenes drama that befell his Suicide Squad movie back in 2016. Ayer has previously revealed that there were multiple cuts of the film that were test-screened and that his cut of the film wasn't one of them. Since then, movements like #ReleaseTheSnyderCut have started to support the director in hopes of letting his cut of the film see the light of day. While the Ayer cut of Suicide Squad isn't likely to see the light of day, we've seen much bigger miracles happen. Now, if you were wondering the quality of Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad, then the director has an answer for you. Ayer recently revealed that in his opinion, his Suicide Squad cut is way better than the one that got released. You can check out his tweet below.

"My cut isn't perfect. But it's vastly better that the studio hack job," Ayer wrote on Twitter. "People have seen it. The typical reaction is shock how much better it is. This is across a sample of ages and fans and non fans. You're speaking from negativity not openness. Why? 🤷🏻‍♂️"

